Woodrow Wilson's Lataja Creasey (10) takes the ball upcourt against Haleigh Crum of Spring Valley during the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Donya Burton (23) tries to pull a rebound away from Allie Daniels of Spring Valley during the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Spring Valley eliminates Woodrow Wilson 59-47 (With Gallery)
CHARLESTON — After a solid first-quarter showing, it appeared as if the No. 6 seed Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles were running uphill most of the rest of the morning in the first game of the 2022-23 WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament against No. 3 Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves (21-4) eventually eliminated the Flying Eagles (16-9) by a 59-47 count in the Class AAAA battle.
"First of all, hats off to Spring Valley," said Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors. "You know, we saw what they could do, their pressure; it wasn’t their pressure that really bothered us." Instead, making poor decisions hindered his team, he said.
The third period specifically was Woodrow's downfall, said Nabors. "Then in the third quarter, we came out very, very stagnant. It was like a deer in a headlight. I couldn’t understand why we came out with that type of attitude. It was not that we wasn’t playing hard, we just didn’t have the right type of mindset."
Nabors also said his team not being able to set up its pressure defense led to problems in the first game of the five-day event at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. "We wasn’t able to get into our press the way we wanted to; they did a great job of handling the pressure, plus we got in foul trouble and that didn’t help at all. That affected our aggressiveness. That really hurt us."
Battling through a trying season and making it back to the state tournament is a positive to take away, Nabors said. "The effort and attitude’s been great, all we’ve been through this year. We’ve been through a lot, a lot of firsts with these girls, they really grew up this year … showed a lot of class."
The Flying Eagles got 15 points from Abby Dillon, 12 from Lataja Creasey and 10 from Keanti Thompson.
Creasey, a senior, said getting to play on the Charleston stage in her final year was something she'll cherish. "It means a lot," she said. "I’m glad we got to bring them (younger teammates) down here so that they can experience this for the upcoming years ‘cause I know they’ll get it done.
"But it meant a lot to me and the team and the other girls that got to make it."
Overcoming adversity during the season "really boosted us up a little bit more," Creasey said. "You never know what could happen at any time."
"I thought it was a really good team win for us," said Spring Valley head coach Larry Bo Miller, whose squad was led by 16 points each from Dria Parker (daughter of former Mount Hope and Marshall football standout Jimmy Parker) and Hallie Bailey. "Coming out and playing at 9:30 in the morning is tough."
"First quarter, I thought we didn't play as well as we could have," Miller said. Woodrow Wilson led 9-8 through a first period that featured four lead changes. The second quarter featured better offensive flow for his team, Miller noted. "We started attacking the rim and got some better shots. And we played a lot of good defense."
Spring Valley took advantage of crisp ball movement and strong perimeter shooting to gain some cushion in the key second stanza. The Timberwolves led by eight points, 19-11, once, and had seven-point leads on three separate occasions before Woodrow Wilson made a late push as the first half wound down. Beckley's Josie Cross scored on a putback to trim the deficit to five, 25-20, and teammate Donya Burton hit a jumper in the closing seconds as the Timberwolves led 25-22 with two quarters remaining.
The Eagles couldn't maintain that momentum in the third, though. A 7-0 spurt helped Spring Valley build a 32-22 spread only 90 seconds in, and a later 4-0 run put the Timberwolves up 36-24.
The Flying Eagles managed to trim the deficit back to eight points, 36-28, on a Burton deuce in the lane, but the Spring Valley lead had ballooned to 14 points, 44-30, at the outset of the fourth period.
"After we started that third quarter, the way we came out, I think their (Spring Valley's) confidence level just went through the roof," Nabors said. "Their offense was comfortable and we had a hard time affecting it. … That hurt us. ... We just gotta do a better job and learn from it."
The scrappy Beckley squad stayed in contention down the stretch, and Dillon drained a 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the contest to whittle the SV margin to 52-45. A pressuring Woodrow Wilson put its foe on the foul line several times in the final minute, and Parker and Bailey went 4-of-4 during one stretch to push the lead back out to 57-45.
Spring Valley advances to meet No. 2 Morgantown at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 9. Morgantown dispatched Princeton 58-21 on Tuesday.
