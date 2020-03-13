Spring athletics have been put on hold into the month of April because of increasing fears of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Baseball, softball, tennis and track teams will not be allowed to practice or play games, State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch announced Friday. The decision will be reevaluated April 10.
The announcement was just one of more added to the avalanche of cancellations and postponements that rocked the sports world on Thursday.
The state archery tournament set for March 28 on the campus of Marshall University was canceled on Friday.
The Special Olympics Basketball and Cheerleading state tournament scheduled for March 20-21 in Morgantown has also been canceled. Teams from Raleigh and Fayette counties were set to compete.
WVU Tech spring sports are also suspended through March 31 after a decision rendered by the River States Conference late Thursday.