Spring Mills coach Ahmed Suazo didn’t want to make the trek all the way from the Eastern Panhandle for a couple of scoreless ties.
Sidney Crockett made sure that didn’t happen.
Crockett scored a goal during a scramble in front of the Greenbrier East goal in the 57th minute to give Spring Mills a 1-0 win in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game.
The Cardinals had tied Woodrow Wilson 0-0 Friday night.
“I’m happy,” Sauzo said. “The effort the kids put (forth) in this kind of weather, it was hot. I like how we played, I like how we pressured, and I like how the team worked. We scored a goal and we deserved to win but the team we played was a very good team.”
Spring Mills kept the pressure up the entire 80 minutes.
Finally, in the second half, Crockett, the Cardinals captain, was working inside the box when the ball squirted loose to him and he tapped it home for the game-winner.
“That’s just a scramble and we didn’t recover very well,” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “Credit to them. They were all over everything. I told the kids today that they were going to be like sharks in blood and they were. On that pass they reacted better than us.”
Greenbrier East beat Spring Mills 2-1 last year in the title game just one field over from Paul Cline Stadium.
Suazo said playing a rematch of that game wasn’t the purpose of the roughly four-hour trip from Martinsburg.
“We know they are a good team, and we have to have competition with good teams to win at the state (tournament)," he said. "We have to see what level we are at. And we handled it pretty well.”
Lemine said he thought a little revenge was exactly what the difference was.
“Totally,” Lemine said. “I recognized a lot of them, and they were missing three kids (who didn’t make the trip). That’s a really solid squad. Of course, they remembered it. How could you not? And I don’t think that feeling really resonated with us.”
Lemine said he hopes his team learned some tough lessons.
“Every time you step on the field you hope you get better, that’s the goal,” Lemine said. “All of these are realistically practice for your sectional and regional play. I think we understood some things today at the final whistle. That effort is not a voluntary action. I think we understand if we play the way we want to play and connect passes, not only can we wear teams down, but we can create chances. We may not be the most athletic team, but if we go at it with effort and passion, we can be successful.”
Greenbrier East, now 4-1-1 on the season, returns to the pitch next Saturday at Huntington.
Spring Mills is 2-0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.