Spring gobbler season is just around the corner

I am simply giddy about the upcoming spring gobbler season that opens statewide April 19 and runs through May 23. Beginning this year, West Virginia’s statewide spring gobbler season will run for five weeks instead of four.
This will be my 31st consecutive season chasing longbeards in our fine state. My brother and I have had a longstanding tradition on opening morning as long as I can remember and although the early season is typically not my favorite part of the season, the tradition is as important as the success rate. I’m weird when it comes to turkey season. Although I hunt every morning of the season — sometimes I may only hunt an hour or so at daylight or might even take a stroll from noon to 1 p.m. — I prefer to concentrate my morning-long hunting later in the season and have had most of my success doing so in the last week of the season.
Being blessed to have raised and lived with an avid young turkey hunter, my early season was dedicated to going with him until he punched his tag. Now that he has grown into a young man, he hunts according to his schedule and with his hunting buddies on their schedule, but he always manages to save a day or two to hunt with his old man. In fact, we have been chasing turkeys out of state every year for many years now and it has quickly become our tradition. So far we have hunted North Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska and Florida.
There is no denying that youth season, in our state and others, has helped him to become an avid turkey hunter and most likely a lifelong turkey hunter. Dedicating a day or so for youth hunters only makes the day even more special for the kids and truly shows dedication to passing along our hunting heritage, culture and traditions. I, for one, have seen it first-hand and can testify of its direct results to actively get the youth involved in the sport. I commend our state’s DNR for dedicating days for youth hunting and understanding just how important and valuable it can be. Here are this season’s details for West Virginia.
According to WVDNR’s hunting regulation found online, here are the season details. Youth spring gobbler season – a special two-day youth spring gobbler season will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18. Class Q/QQ and Class XS license holders are not eligible.
The bag limit is one bearded turkey, and the harvested bird will count toward the hunter’s annual bag limit.
Only shotguns, bows or crossbows with arrows or bolts equipped with a point having at least two sharp-cutting edges measuring in excess of 3/4 inch wide are legal.
Youth hunters: must be at least 8 and less than 18 years old; youth hunters age 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements (see page 45); between the ages 8-14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult who cannot carry a gun, crossbow or a bow and must remain close enough to render advice and assistance; if a nonresident, possess a Class XXJ license + CS/LE stamp or Class AAHJ+CS/LE stamp. Nonresident adults accompanying youth hunters must possess Class E+WW+CS/LE licenses and if hunting on National Forest lands, a Class I stamp.