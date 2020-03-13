Spring is often considered a time for new beginnings. Unfortunately, when it comes to high school spring sports in the state of West Virginia, no one knows when those new beginnings will be this year.
While basketball and wrestling have dominated the sports landscape in recent days, baseball and softball players, along with track athletes have been practicing and making preparations for the upcoming spring sports campaign.
That was before being hit with a major curveball Thursday.
As a result of the worldwide Covid-19 virus, hard work has now been replaced with confusion and fear that the spring sports seasons will be canceled. Those fear became more of a reality when professional and collegiate sporting events were either postponed or canceled altogether.
While professional basketball, baseball and hockey put their seasons on hold, the NCAA completely canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
Adding to the confusion was the abrupt suspension of the girls state basketball tournament and the postponement of next week’s boys state basketball tournament by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
“We just have got to get away from the big crowds,” Justice said in a news conference Wednesday.
The ultimate decision on spring sports will likely be based mainly on whether schools will be forced to close and the duration of the virus which has overwhelmed the healthcare system in Italy.
Justice stated he did not feel, for now, there was a need to close public schools, but did not rule out that fact either.
“We are practicing for now,” Woodrow Wilson athletic director, J.T. Payne, said. “If the Board of Education would close schools, we would get guidance from them. So (we are) basically monitoring the situation.”
The perspective of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission was to allow the spring sports to practice, unless determined otherwise by the individual county Board of Education.
“Basically we will be watching the virus and see if it is going to continue,” Executive Director of the WVSSAC, Bernie Dolan said Thursday. “Obviously everybody from the NCAA down is saying we are shutting down. I think we are a little bit different. West Virginia is small and we don’t have a lot of travelers coming in and out of the state.”
The first domino, of what could likely be more, fell in Wyoming County Thursday.
“No extracurricular activities are allowed as of now,” Westside head baseball coach Jeremy Warrix said. “I teach at the middle school and they announced it there and then we got emails about it.”
Practices went on as scheduled in Raleigh and Fayette County, but, the main theme was still one of confusion.
Independence head baseball coach Scott Cuthbert said his team practiced Thursday also, but, was unsure on what the playing status would be going forward.
Shady Spring athletic director, and head girls softball coach, Donald Barnett verified late Thursday night that Raleigh County teams could practice until they were told otherwise.
Raleigh County did post an announcement on its Facebook page that all trips were canceled until further notice which will affect annual Spring Break softball and baseball trips.
