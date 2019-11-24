The opening of buck season is upon us

For our state’s sportsmen and women this week is the big dance, the main event, the season we all look forward to every year – the opening of buck season. From new hunters to the old-seasoned deer camp veterans, this season is special to all involved and is a great celebration of our state and the people who cherish the outdoor lifestyle that is so important to our history and heritage.
Every year at this time, I dedicate this column to sharing with you some information about the season from our DNR. I hope these words help you to get the best out of your buck season.
West Virginia’s traditional buck firearms season opens the Monday before Thanksgiving every year. Hunters may harvest two deer on the same day, but only one of those can be an antlered buck. The first deer does not have to be legally checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, all deer must be checked, and the checking confirmation number must be recorded by the hunter before hunting during any subsequent day.
Hunters are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game from their phones at 1-844-WVCHECK, from their computers at wvhunt.com or at a hunting and fishing license agent.
Resident hunters wanting the opportunity to harvest an additional buck must buy the Class RG stamp before the start of the season. Resident landowners have the privilege of harvesting an extra buck without purchasing the RG stamp, if they are hunting on their own property.
Nonresident hunters wanting the extra buck must purchase an RRG stamp before the beginning of the season. Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or the extra buck stamp, even if hunting on their own property.
Buck firearm hunters in nine counties and portions of two counties are required to take an antlerless deer with a firearm (required Class N permit for residents or Class NN permit for nonresidents) or with a bow or crossbow under archery season regulations, before harvesting a second antlered deer within each of these respective 11 counties.
Most counties are open to concurrent antlerless deer season hunting during the traditional buck gun season.
Class N or Class NN permits to hunt during the antlerless deer season can be purchased at any time. Antlerless deer firearms season opens Nov. 25 on private land and selected public lands.
Small game hunting, including bobcats, is prohibited during the first three days of buck firearms season in all counties having a buck firearms season. Archery and crossbow hunting for antlered and antlerless deer is legal during the buck firearms season subject to all archery and crossbow deer hunting regulations.
I hope this adds to your enjoyment of the season.
Go forth this week in celebration of our lifestyle and state’s rich history and culture of hunting. I hope the weather is cold and the bucks are on their feet during the day. Good luck!
Hunters should consult the 2019–2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations available at license agents and at wvdnr.gov for specific deer regulations in each county and wildlife management area and remember that all hunters are required to wear an outer garment with at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.