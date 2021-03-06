Shady is morphing from a good team to a great program

The smile on Ronnie Olson's face said it all Friday night.
His goal since taking over in 2015 has always been to build a program that's recognized as one of the best in the state.
A program, not just a team.
He's done so.
Validation doesn't come easy, but it's there, as well as the marquee wins to prove it. In 2018, the Tigers knocked off a then-undefeated No. 3 Oak Hill team. In 2019, they won the Big Atlantic Classic. Last season they reached No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history and scored defining wins over Fairmont Senior, Robert C. Byrd, Capital, Bluefield and George Washington.
But one win stood out above them all — the one over Woodrow Wilson that sealed the Little General Battle for the Armory.
For the entirety of their history the Tigers have played second fiddle, at best, to Beckley. Shady has one state tournament appearance in program history, Beckley has 16 state championships. The Flying Eagles have always been that measuring stick and in this era the Tigers have come out just ahead.
Before last season Shady had never beaten Beckley. Now they've beaten them two years in a row. With that comes gratification.
"I'm so proud of our guys," Olson said after Friday's 63-59 win over the Flying Eagles at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. "We talked about Woodrow's tradition and their 16 state championships. Our guys want to be the talked about team in the county. They want that. They want Shady to be the team that others look at and circle on their calendar.
"They want to be the team that draws crowds around the state and they're young and you don't expect that from 9th and 10th graders. We have one senior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores and I couldn't be more proud of them. These kids love each other and we were a family last year. This was a big win for our program. One win? OK, you got us. Two? What can you say?"
Olson and the Tigers are still chasing that elusive state tournament appearance — only the second one in school history. They were close last year but the regional final at Westside was canceled the day they were set to play.
While that's one of the final pieces missing when it comes to solidifying what Olson hopes the program can be, they've checked every other box. Marquee wins, big game experience and the ability to build.
That last point may be the most important.
In 2019, the Tigers graduated starters Stephen Williams and Ryan Riffe, both of whom could carry a scoring load on any given night. The next year they had the best season in program history. Coming into this season the Tigers had to figure out how to replace a pair of first-team all-state guards in Luke LeRose and Tommy Williams.
Both were important and hold their own spots in Shady lore. LeRose did most of his damage at Nicholas County but finished his career as a 2,000-point scorer. Williams was the engine that made Olson's offense go — the player he called the most important on his team for three years.
Also lost to graduation were two-year starter Haven Chapman and Erick Bevil, who had been playing varsity minutes since his sophomore campaign.
On Friday, it didn't look like it mattered.
Against a program in Beckley that expects to win and compete for championships each year in the state's highest classification, the Tigers didn't flinch.
Twins Braden and Cole Chapman picked up where they left off after their freshman campaign by scoring in double figures, but the biggest surprises were the players who played no meaningful varsity minutes last season — Cameron Manns, Todd Duncan and Jaedan Holstein.
Duncan led all scorers with 24 points and hit the biggest shots down the stretch to get the team to overtime and ultimately win. Manns knocked down four 3-pointers and looked far more confident than any player making his debut in the Armory normally would. Finally, Holstein took on the challenge of slowing down all-state center Ben Gilliam and did an admirable job, holding him to just four points in the first half.
Three players who didn't play against what was the toughest schedule in the state last season just asserted Shady as the team to beat in the southern part of the state. Winning matters and is king above all else, but sustained success comes from adequately replacing what you lose and still improving.
The program they beat is an example of that.
Kevin English, Tink Brown, Ryan Culicerto, Brian and Gene Nabors, Anthony Scruggs, Shea Fleenor and Tamar Slay are just a few names that ruled the '90s and helped bring championships to Beckley. The first and last names on that list played eight years apart and still helped the program to the pinnacle.
Even recently the Flying Eagles have strung together regional finals runs by replacing all-state players such as Bryce Radford and Ty Walton.
Hanging the banners is the next step on Shady's rise to the top, but the Tigers have proven they've already laid the groundwork for those opportunities for years to come, solidifying themselves not just as a team, but as a program.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH