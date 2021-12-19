In 2008, Liberty High School’s Nick Hylton captured his second state title by defeating Cody Reed of Berkeley Springs in the WV Championship finals. This was one of the most anticipated matches that year in the AA-A classification. Hylton had won the 171 pound championship in 2007 while Reed took the 189 pound title.
Both went to the state tournament in 2008 undefeated and competing in the same weight class. Luckily, they were on opposite ends of the weight bracket so the only way they would meet was by advancing to the championship match, which they did. Reed was 39-0 and Hylton was 45-0. They had not met during the regular season. When the match began the crowd at the Big Sandy Arena was anxious and hoping to see a good match.
Hylton started out fast with two takedowns in the first period while Reed escaped both times, Score 4-2. Both wrestlers had escapes in the second and third round making the final score 5-3 in favor of Hylton. His record was 92-0 during his junior and senior seasons.
Not bad for a young man whose life was in danger and only two months old had an infected kidney removed. Two months!
With just one kidney his parents steered him away from youth football, but he did play baseball and some basketball. After being cut from the school basketball team in the fifth grade, his dad asked if he wanted to try wrestling.
It was an immediate romance. With coaches Kenny McMillian, Russell Bailey, Lee Milam and Larry Brown the Raleigh West and Trap Hill Middle programs picked up quickly.
Nick also began playing football, which he continued to do successfully throughout his high school career, but it was wrestling he loved.
Nick was a state place winner his freshman and sophomore years. His main workout partner in high school was teammate Mike Carpenter who wrestled at 215 pounds and at heavyweight.
“We pushed each other hard in practice and then we would go workout with guys like Ryan Fell of Oak Hill and Coach Cliff Warden at Independence. Jeremy Hart helped us also.”
The extra work paid off as Hylton was a two time high school All-American and Carpenter was state runner-up in 2007 and AA-A heavyweight champion in 2008.
After high school, Hylton went to the Naval Academy and Carpenter wrestled at West Liberty University.
Nick wrestled at the Navy Prep as a 197 pounder and won the National Wrestling Coaches Association title in 2009. Unhappy with the atmosphere at Navy, he transferred to West Virginia University to wrestle for Coach Craig Turnbull. However, season ending injuries for two straight years convinced him to concentrate on his studies and obtain a teaching degree.
He returned to teach and coach at Liberty in 2014 and began a rebuilding process for the wrestling program. The number of participants had dropped significantly in the youth, middle school and high school programs. After seven years of coaching wrestling and assisting in football, Nick resigned at Liberty and took a teaching job at the Federal Prison.
The change allows him time to work with his son Atticus (five years old), who is active in soccer, t-ball and wrestling. Nick is head coach of the Raleigh West youth wrestling team and still helps promote the middle school and high school programs. The number of wrestlers in that area have risen and the future looks bright.
Nick Hylton will be inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame, January 11, before the Independence/Herbert Hoover wrestling match.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Richard Jarrell, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.