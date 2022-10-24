Sports Legends Museum holds fall induction

Gary Fauber/The Register-HeraldThe West Virginia Sports Legends Museum held its fall induction ceremony Sunday afternoon. Pictured, seated from left, Danny Sheaffer, Pedro Ledger, Steve Roadcap, museum founder and curator Tex Williams and Lawrence Nesselrodt. Standing, from left, museum baseball chairman Steve Crosier, Darren McGuffin, Dave Gorby and Greg Crist (all from the Courtside with Coach Crist podcast), Jeremy Cummings and Dave Potter. Not pictured is Don Hager.