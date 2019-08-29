Sports celebrities part of field for Wednesday Pro-Am

white sulphur springs — The Wednesday Official Pro-Am has long been a fan favorite at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and this year is no different, with athletes and celebrities joining tournament sponsors and PGA Tour professionals. Held on The Old White TPC on the eve of tournament play, the Official Pro-Am is a celebration of the tournament and its impact on the state of West Virginia.
With that in mind, this year’s Official Pro-Am has a heavy emphasis on famous faces with West Virginia connections.
Helping to celebrate the return of college football are three West Virginia University figures who left a lasting legacy with that program and another who shined across campus at the WVU Coliseum.
Don Nehlen — The College Football Hall of Famer is still WVU’s all-time winningest coach. He produced the only two undefeated regular seasons in school history in 1988 and 1993 and coached 80 future NFL players.
Jeff Hostetler — In two seasons as the WVU quarterback, Hostetler led the Mountaineers to an 18-6 record and appearances in the Gator Bowl and the Hall of Fame Bowl. A third-round pick by the New York Giants, he played 15 NFL seasons with the Giants, Raiders and Redskins. He was the starting quarterback in Super Bowl XXV, leading the Giants to a 20-19 victory over the favored Buffalo Bills.
Marc Bulger — During his WVU career, the Pittsburgh native threw for more than 8,000 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and in 2003 as the St. Louis Rams’ starter, Bulger led the team to a 12-4 season and an NFC West title. He earned a spot in the Pro Bowl Bowl that season, eventually earning Pro Bowl MVP honors. Over the course of an 11-year career, he threw for 22,814 yards and 122 touchdowns.
Mike Gansey — A member of the WVU basketball team from 2004-2006, the St. Bonaventure transfer helped lead John Beilein’s Mountaineers to back-to-back appearances in the Sweet 16. Gansey eventually found his way into sports administration and quickly climbed the ladder. In April of 2017 he was named the NBA Development League’s Basketball Executive of the Year, and three months later he was promoted to assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Marshall University will also see some of its well known faces on the Old White TPC, with both football and basketball stars walking the fairways with the PGA Tour professionals.
Bob Pruett — The Beckley native coached the Thundering Herd from 1996 through 2004, wining 94 games and capturing the 1996 Division I-AA National Championship. Marshall made the jump to the I-A level the next season and continued to roll. Pruett took the Herd to seven bowl games in eight seasons at college football’s highest level, winning five of those contests.
Carl Lee — A South Charleston native, Lee was a football standout for Marshall, where he also ran track, in the early 1980s. The Marshall Athletics Hall of Famer was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round in 1983, and during a 12-year NFL career as a cornerback for the Vikings and Saints, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded 803 tackles and 31 interceptions.
Dan D’Antoni — Marshall’s head basketball coach since 2014, the Mullens native was a point guard for the Herd from 1967 through 1970, averaging more than 17 points per game during the ’68-’69 season. As a head coach, he is 96-77, and he led Marshall to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history in 2018.
These in-state connections won’t be the only recognizable amateurs competing in the Official Pro-Am.
Austin Dillon — The grandson of racing legend Richard Childress, Dillon drives on of the most recognized cars in the sport of NASCAR, the No. 3 Chevrolet made famous by the iconic Dale Earnhardt. Dillon won the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500. He also has produced 37 top 10 finishes.
Ty Dillon — Austin’s younger brother drives the No. 13 Chevrolet for Germain racing. He has three career top 10 finishes.
Seth Greenberg — Now a popular college basketball analyst for ESPN, Greenberg was the head coach at Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech, before getting into broadcasting. He won nearly 400 career games and was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year.
Jack Sock — Ranked as high as No. 8 in the world during a nine-year professional tennis career that is still ongoing, Sock will be part of the field for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic, which will take place Sept. 13-14 at The Greenbrier’s Center Court at Creekside Stadium.
The Official Pro-Am will also recognize its significant date on the calendar, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center. Those who lost their lives on that day — and the first responders and United States Military heroes who responded that day and the days, weeks, months and years that followed — will be recognized with a moment of silence throughout the course as play is stopped at 8:46 a.m. The silence will be followed by the playing of “Taps” and the singing of “God Bless America,” with a flyover from the United States Navy to conclude the special ceremony.
Tickets to the Official Wednesday Pro-Am and all four days of tournament play, Sept. 12-15, are complementary. Simply visit AMilitaryTribute.com/Tickets to register for your free daily tickets and register your Everyday Hero, a past or former member of the U.S. Military or first responder, to be recognized on The Greenbrier Wall of Honored and entered to win valuable prizes throughout the week.