Sportfishing trips are on pause for many us

I was once told that I am the kind of person who couldn’t spot a half-empty glass in a room full of half-empty glasses. I have to admit, I have always leaned on the “think positive, not negative” attitude toward most things in this world. Maybe that is why the art of outdoor pursuits hooked me at an early stage – the positive aspects of them.
Everyone likes the sun on their face, a slight breeze kissing your cheek, a radiant sunset on the mountain or the warmth of a winter’s sunrise. The thought of a turkey gobbling at first light, a buck’s antlers shining from the last golden rays of sunlight at dusk, a trout rising, a smallmouth’s tug at the end of your line, wood ducks sounding off loudly as they take flight off the water and a hundred more memories made in the outdoors have seen me through some of my darkest times. That’s the thing about dark times; they make you more aware than ever when the light finally shines again.
When the light does finally shine again, I’m hopeful that all my friends in the professional sportfishing world (guides, manufacturers, apparel companies, retailers, destination lodges) get to have a do-over on their missed spring season. I, for one, plan on supporting them however possible.
Until then, I will continue to fish locally and practice social distancing by fishing from my boat or by fishing remote mountain streams. For many of us, outdoor recreation not only can be fresh air and exercise, but it can also provide a calming effect or release our minds from life’s stressors. Going fishing sounds simple – hook, bait, water. But the connection one can feel to the natural world is much more complex.
Concentrating on a targeted species (say, catching walleye) requires the angler to study the fish, its habits and its environment – to understand the fish enough to become educated on how best to catch them. Simply because of where we live, our home waters are full of various forms of warm-water and cold-water fish species. When it comes to fishing opportunities, West Virginia is truly wild and wonderful.
When a Southwick Associates report came across my desk this week, I found it relevant and timely for reflection on prior fishing seasons and hopeful that this world may shine its beautiful light on us again soon and reopen the professional recreation fishing community.
According to Southwick Associates, a market research and economics firm specializing in the hunting, shooting, sportfishing and other outdoor recreation markets, they surveyed more than 9,000 anglers in 2019 through their online AnglerSurvey consumer panel to identify the top brands in the market.
A sampling of some of the most frequently purchased brands in 2019 include:
l Fishing Rods – Shakespeare;
l Fishing Reels – Daiwa;
l Fishing Line – Berkley Trilene;
l Hard Bait – Rapala;
l Soft Bait – Zoom;
l Hooks – Eagle Claw;
l Swivels – Eagle Claw;
l Fishing Hats or Headgear – Under Armour;
l Raingear – Frogg Toggs;
l Clothing (shirts, pants, shorts, jackets, etc.) – Columbia;
l Tackle Box – Plano;
l Bait Bucket, Aerator – Marine Metal (Big Bubbles, Cool Bubbles);
l Cast Net – Fitec SuperSpreader;
l Scale, grip, measuring device – Berkley;
l Trolling Motor – Minn Kota.