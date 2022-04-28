Spartans' Wooding signs with WVU Tech

There really was never much question in Naveah Wooding's mind.
The Greenbrier East senior made her goal official on Thursday, signing her letter of intent to play volleyball at WVU Tech.
"I'm so excited to see what the future holds at Tech," Wooding said. "My first visit there I was completely sold on the school and the program. I'm really happy to be able to have this opportunity to continue playing."
Wooding put together a successful career for the Spartans.
She was a four-year starter at middle blocker and was a honorable mention all-stater as a junior when she won the team's Most Consistent Player Award, and a second-teamer as a senior last fall. She won the team's Best Defensive Player Award, leading the Spartans in total blocks and blocks per set. Wooding was also selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game.
For her career, Wooding played in 442 sets and amassed 732 kills, 203 blocks and 146 digs.
She finishes in the top 10 in school history in five categories — total blocks (203, third); wins (141, third), total kills (732, seventh), sets played (442, ninth) and offensive points (935, 10th).
Wooding is thankful for her time spent at Greenbrier East.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play volleyball for as long as I can. Playing for Greenbrier East Volleyball really paved the way for that," she said. "I wouldn't be the player I am if it wasn't for my coaches."
