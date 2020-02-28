Spartans to host Woodrow in title game

After nearly three weeks of waiting, the highly anticipated rematch between Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East is slated for tonight in Fairlea.
The last time the two teams met, the game was suspended with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter with Greenbrier East leading 46-40.
An incident with a fan confronting Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors eventually led to Nabors being pushed down by law enforcement, five Woodrow players being ejected and suspended for two games and the game itself being suspended with the win awarded to Greenbrier East days later.
With all of that in mind, Woodrow head coach Brian Nabors and his team are focused on the basketball aspect of tonight’s showdown.
“We are going to be ready to play. We are going to play basketball. We are not worried about all of the drama and the dynamics that have taken place,” Nabors said. “We are not looking back, we have put it behind us and we are moving forward. We have an ultimate goal, and we are taking it one game at a time.”
Including the result from that Feb. 11 matchup, the two teams split the regular season series with Woodrow winning 62-50 on Jan. 7 in Beckley and East winning the latter in Fairlea.
Though the stakes tonight are higher than before.
On the line is the Region 3, Section 2 championship and with it home court advantage in the regional co-championship.
In 2018 the Lady Flying Eagles prevailed with an upset over the Lady Spartans in Fairlea while East avenged that loss last year. In both instances the winner of the sectional championship went on to the state tournament while the loser fell on the road in the regional.
Both teams come into tonight’s matchup after dominating their first round foes, with East downing Riverside and Woodrow defeating Princeton. For the Lady Flying Eagles, senior all-staters Victoria Staunton and Liz Cadle will look to build on strong performances against Princeton in which both players crossed the 1,000 point threshold. Both players, along with junior Cloey Frantz, are the only remaining members that played meaningful minutes for the 2018 championship team.
Though another new face could have a large impact.
The play of freshman guard Keanti Thompson on both offense and defense in the fourth quarter helped Woodrow pull away in the the teams’ January meeting.
For the Lady Spartans the play of forwards Haley McClure and Amya Damon will likely be the key to victory.
The senior and sophomore combo are each 5-foot-11 and handle the ball well in transition, creating opportunities for fouls and easy layups off of rebounds. In last year’s sectional matchup between the two teams, Damon and McClure scored 14 each, with McClure historically faring well against Woodrow.
Dating back to the beginning of her sophomore season, McClure has scored in double figures in every game she’s played against Woodrow, with her series high being 24 in the 2018 sectional championship. Damon’s impact has been felt nearly as much.
The lengthy sophomore fouled out in the third quarter of the January game and her absence was noticeable as Woodrow pulled away in the fourth. Her 14 points in last year’s sectional championship were key to a run that helped East take a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter of that game on the way to a state tournament berth.
“It’s going to take team defense and communication in transition to stop them,” Nabors said. “We need to do a good job of sticking to our principles and fundamentals if we want to slow them down.”
Another point of emphasis for the Lady Flying Eagles will be keeping a level head in the heat of battle. Aside from the incident that occurred in their last meeting, each game between the two teams is physical, with players regularly fouling out. Nabors has preached to his team about keeping a level head.
“We’ve been practicing emotional intelligence,” Nabors said. “We know what the stakes are and we know what the situation is. We want to win a sectional championship, but we’ve got to be smart enough to play through the physicality of the game.”
The two teams will meet tonight at Greenbrier East with the opening tip set for 7 p.m.
