Spartans taking cautious approach to return

When the Secondary School Activities Commission announced its three-phase plan for the return of prep sports, many around the state were eager to immediately get back to action.
With a plan outlined, certain noncontact activities could be resumed in small groups.
The Greenbrier East football program elected to sit out Phases l and ll and resume activities when Phase lll opens on July 6.
"You're limited to working in groups in Phases l and ll," head coach Ray Lee said. "It's kind of more of a team mindset for us. We want to make sure we get everybody out all at once to kind of give us a better idea as to where people are going to end up playing and who we need to move around. In the way the guidelines are read, if you've got a player that's in a group, they have to stay in that group the entire time.
"So if you have someone you want to see in another position, it's hard to move them around. We're just going to prepare for Phase lll which is more a team gathering than a group gathering. That will lead us right into August and we'll see how that works."
The decision to forego the first two phases was made before the recent coronavirus outbreak at Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County.
"The outbreak didn't really have anything to do with us not doing Phase l and ll, but when it did happen we always want to make sure our kids' safety and their families' is at the top of the list," Lee said. "We're constantly talking about exercising the precautionary measures in place and following the guidelines so no one is sick. We want to make sure that everyone in our program is following the rules and keeping everybody safe."
Though they're holding out until July 6, the team is still participating in Zoom meetings and being assigned workouts to complete. For the Spartans, participation hasn't been an issue and one positive Lee has taken away from the entire experience is how well his kids have handled it and how dedicated they are.
"I think the positive we're experiencing is seeing our players in the Zoom meetings and how attentive they are," Lee said. "We sent out blank scout sheets and play cards so we have them follow us along as we're explaining how plays are going and how they're supposed to be diagramed. They're in tune. You can see their faces and see them sitting there drawing everything and writing. It's kind of like them following their own playbook.
"Once we get back together, it'll be a review period for a lot of them and it gives them something to study while they're sitting at home and they're not with us physically. I think that's a positive from a coaching standpoint."
Part of what Lee believes has made the process of keeping players attentive is the success the program has seen the last two seasons. After going 2-8 in 2017, the Spartans have made trips to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and hosted Spring Mills in a first-round playoff game last year.
"It's had a positive impact on our program," Lee said. "We've had more young men express interest in coming out and playing. There were some young men that were apprehensive at first but now they're all in. Before March when everything hit, our weight room was pretty much maxed out. We had 45-50 kids in the weight room and that was excluding the young men that were playing spring sports and showing interest.
"I think the kids are looking at the ones that have come through. They see the seniors we graduated and how committed they were to making our program better. They made their class one that wanted to be recognized. They committed themselves on the field and in the classroom. They set a good example for the young men following them now. They were model young people and it's sparked interest and dedication for those that are in and want to be a part of our football program."
