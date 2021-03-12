Spartans take down Red Devils

FAIRLEA — Before the season began, Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles expected his players would dish out some revenge for the losses they had suffered as they matured.
Three games in and the Spartans are already making good on that promise.
Nine players scored for East as it improved to 3-0 Friday night with a 64-43 win over sectional foe Oak Hill.
Oak Hill, without starting point guard Omar Lewis, struggled to find a groove on offense throughout the evening as the length, pressure and trap defenses of East made it difficult for them to string together success.
"I thought we handled their pressure OK, but we had a couple times where we turned the ball over," Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said. "We didn't have guys cutting to the middle and showing themselves in the offense. I thought they handled the pressure OK and we had some good shots, but they're good and we're young and still learning. I like the way we competed."
Early on, the Red Devils were matching what the Spartans threw at them.
East's William Gabbert opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, matched by a trey from Oak Hill's Sammy Crist. Gabbert then knocked down two free throws, answered by two from Jacob Perdue.
That played out of the first four minutes, but East's defense and rebounding on the offensive end tipped the scales in its favor.
It started with a steal and breakaway dunk from senior guard Bailee Coles to give the Spartans an 11-7 advantage. A few plays later, sophomore guard Monquelle Davis secured offensive boards on back-to-back possessions and cashed both in for layups.
"We know we have to play defense and rebound," Bimbo Coles said. "We didn't shoot the ball too well from outside (Thursday) night and I think we settled for a lot of threes, but our defense kind of helped us. We got some easy baskets and some turnovers and that really helped. But our defense is something that's a focal point of who we are as a team."
The onslaught continued in the second quarter, with East jumping out to a 22-8 lead and pushing it to 26-11 on back-to-back passes to a streaking Coles that resulted in easy layups. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Red Devils struggled to knock down open shots and finish their layups.
"I thought we got some good looks, they just weren't there tonight," Jackson said. "We missed a lot of 3-point shots we usually make, but for some reason we've had some issues with layups the last three games. We've just got to keep plugging and working, but if we don't make shots, it's hard to put points on the board."
Transition offense wasn't the only thing working for the Spartans, though. They didn't yield many turnover opportunities and ran crisp sets that set their shooters up with good looks.
"We wanted to go under their screens with Bailee," Jackson said. "We thought he drove the ball really well on film so we wanted to limit his drives. When they ran the weave he started hitting those shots so we had to change the strategy, but we knew him and Gabbert would be tough to handle. Bailee's probably a top three or four player in the state and you have those other guys that play their roles pretty well — they're going to be hard to beat."
By halftime the Spartans held an 18-point advantage that ballooned to 25 in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach.
The 3-0 start is the best under Coles, who took the job in 2017, and one he anticipates his team will be able to build upon.
"They're playing with a chip on their shoulders," Coles said. "They're playing, they almost have my personality on the court. The good thing about it is they're playing hard. This team has been through a lot of losses over the last three years and a lot of them have been playing varsity since their ninth grade season. We've always talked about it's a process and we'll take some lumps early on, but if we get better year after year then we'll be right where we want to be and right now we are. They're playing with a chip on their shoulder and they're looking for some bigger things than just winning a sectional game."
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Oak Hill (2-2)
Jacob Perdue 9, Leonard Farrow 10, Moses Manns 3, Samuel Crist 9, Trey Foster 3, Cade Maynor 1, Jacob Ward 6, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2
Greenbrier East (3-0)
Quentin Wilson 3, Tucker Via 2, Monquell Davis 8, Goose Gabbert 9, Aaron Griffith 9, Bailee Coles 17, William Gabbert 10, Davey Vance 4, Adam Seams 5
OH 8 8 10 17 — 43
GE 18 16 17 13 — 64
3-point goals — OH: 8 (Perdue 2, Manns, Crist 2, Foster, Ward 2); GE: 9 (W. Gabbert 3, Griffith, Coles 3, G. Gabbert 2). Fouled out — none.