Greenbrier East isn't ready to relinquish control of its section.
Facing one of the area's up-and-coming pitchers, the Spartans got a stellar performance from their veteran hurler. Taylor Boswell backed Josi Ervin up with a two-run homer and No. 2 seed Greenbrier East defeated rival and No. 1 Woodrow Wilson 4-0 Wednesday in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament in Beckley.
The win put the defending sectional champion Spartans in Friday's championship game, and they must be defeated twice.
"We wanted that one," Ervin said. "We wanted that one real bad, especially since they came to our place and got us there. We wanted this one, especially with it being sectionals. It was a good win."
Ervin, a junior left-hander, held a potent Woodrow Wilson offense to four hits. Two of those hits came in the first inning, but she recovered and retired 10 straight batters. She gave up a leadoff single to Kendall Dooley in the fifth, but Dooley and Jayden Shrewsbury were stranded at second and third.
Ervin then pitched past Brooklynn Bird's double to start the seventh to retire the next three batters and end the game. She struck out six and walked one in the complete game.
"She did a good job," Spartans coach Aaron Ambler said. "She had a few innings there where they got a few runners on and we made some pretty good defensive plays to help her. That's what it's all about. She did a good job hitting her spots. She worked up in the count. She pitched a great ball game."
The Spartans finally got to Woodrow Wilson freshman Aubrey Smallwood, who dominated them in a 4-1 win on April 6. The emergent Smallwood struck out 16 and held East to three hits in that game.
She struck out 17 this time around and allowed just four hits, but the Spartans made them count after laying off Smallwood's rise ball.
Smallwood was perfect through four innings, but she walked Boswell to lead off the fifth. Smallwood got Ervin to bunt foul for strike three, but Alanis McCleary dropped an opposite-field double to left on an 0-2 pitch, driving in Boswell all the way from first for a 1-0 lead.
An inning later, the Spartans took full control.
Aubrey Glover hit an infield single with one out and later advanced to third when Brooke Davis reached on an error. After a strikeout, an errant pickoff throw trying to catch Glover at third got away, allowing her to score for a 2-0 lead.
Boswell then lined a 1-2 inside fastball over the fence in left center for a home run and 4-0 advantage.
"I was ready. I had two strikes on me and I was really nervous because I knew I had to come up big there," Boswell said. "Josi Ervin pitched great and was awesome. We didn't hit the best, but we had some good hits and we had people on and we scored.
"We wanted it more. I wanted that game really bad."
Woodrow left five runners on base, in part because it was unable to bunt runners over.
"(Greenbrier East) did a great job," Woodrow coach Pam Davis said. "I knew they were going to come out fighting, and they should. I mean, that's what it's about. Our pitcher was good. We just had a few errors and our balls weren't dropping like theirs were. We were hitting, it was just to someone.
"But overall I'm proud of the girls, and I know we're going to come back fighting."
Woodrow, which had a 13-game win streak snapped, will host fourth-seeded Princeton in an elimination game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The loser's season will be over.
Greenbrier East awaits the winner. That game will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the home of the higher seed. If the Spartans lose, a second and decisive game will be played Saturday.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5