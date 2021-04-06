fairlea — Ron Kidd has been digging for that extra effort from his team.
In his eyes it was much better Tuesday night than it had been all season, but that alone wasn't enough.
Turnovers plagued his Woodrow Wilson team in Fairlea, as Greenbrier East forced five turnovers in a two minute span in the fourth quarter, fueling a 10-0 run that delivered the host Spartans a 71-54 victory on Senior Night.
On a night honoring the team's veteran players, they made their presence known. Senior William Gabbert led all scorers with 27 points while Bailee Coles, playing in his first contest since injuring his leg against Beckley in their prior match up, added 20.
"This group is a very special group for me," East head coach Bimbo Coles said. "I've coached them since they were in 7th grade at the middle school. They're just a special group of guys. I'm not an easy guy to play for. I get emotional, I get after them, I get intense and they respond to that but I love them to death and they know that.
"This was just a great win for us — a great team win. Just to let our seniors go out like this in our last regular season game here, especially with a win against Beckley. Anytime you can beta Beckley it's a special win, especially as much as they've beaten us in the past."
The senior duo of Gabbert and Coles were the haymakers the Spartans needed to create distance when Beckley made the game uncomfortable.
Leading 13-11 after the first quarter, Coles and Gabbert both canned 3-pointers in the opening 51 seconds of the second quarter to make it 19-11, forcing a Beckley timeout. East expanded its lead to 10 before a trey from Maddex McMillen calmed the storm but Coles was already rolling. The 6-foot-4 senior guard found his way to the rim on consecutive possessions, making it a 25-16 game.
Beckley again cut the deficit when Keynan Cook canned his own trey but Coles had the answer on the other end. He finished the quarter with a layup with 12 seconds remaining that gave East a 37-25 halftime advantage, capping a 12-point frame for the senior star.
His five field goals in the second paced the Spartans as they shot 11-of-16 from the field in the frame — an improvement from the 4-of-15 showing in the first.
"We just stayed with it," Bimbo Coles said."We were taking good shots. We weren't settling. We were going to the basket. William missed a couple shots he normally makes in the first, but I think it was the emotions of senior night and playing Beckley. We still were playing good defense though and I just told them to keep that up and the shots will fall.
"We got some steals, got some layups and that was huge to help us because the shots weren't falling in the first quarter, so the kept us going."
The second half was Gabbert's turn to flex his muscles, just as he had when he scored 14 in the fourth quarter in the previous match up.
The sharpshooting transfer from George Washington scored East's first six points, pushing the lead to 15. Beckley responded with back to back layups from Ben Gilliam, but trailed 52-41 heading into the final frame.
Needing an early stand, the Flying Eagles got one when McMillen nailed a baseline jumper and Gilliam scored on a steal to make it a 52-45 game.
But Gabbert had another fourth quarter explosion in him. After Coles exited the game with a lower leg injury, Gabbert answered the bell with three of his 11 points in the quarter, restoring a double-digit lead for the Spartans and capitalizing on the mistakes of the Flying Eagles who turned the ball over on five possessions, dashing their hopes of a comeback.
"It just wasn't smart basketball," Kidd said. "I don't think it was really anything (East) did during that time. But they were aggressive. It was mostly us. It seemed like we were trying to make fancy passes instead of the right passes and they jumped on them."
East led by as many as 19 points in the frame, coming away with a 17-point victory.
"Monquelle (Davis) did a great job in the passing lanes in the fourth quarter," Coles said. "He got two steals there and pitched ahead to Tucker Via, but I think we just collapsed in the paint Through the course of the second half they were throwing it inside to Ben and we were letting him go one-on-one and he's too good of a player to not double team. We just dug down and it worked for us."
The Flying Eagles will travel to Oak Hill on Thursday, while Greenbrier East is scheduled to host Capital Wednesday.
Beckley (4-10)
Ben Gilliam 17, Keynan Cook 7, Maddex McMillen 13, DeWayne Richardson 4, Kayden Slay 3, Elijah Redfern 10
Greenbrier East (9-2)
Quentin Wilson 1, Tucker Via 4, Monquelle Davis 4, Aaron Griffith 8, Bailee Coles 20, William Gabbert 27, Sam Aultz 3, Adam Seams 4
B: 10 14 16 13 — 54
GE: 13 24 15 19 — 71
3-point goals — B: 5 (Cook 1, McMillen 2, Slay 1, Redfern 1); GE: 11 (Griffith 2, Coles 3, Gabbert 5, Aultz 1). Fouled Out — None.