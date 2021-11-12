FAIRLEA — With their seasons on the line, both Greenbrier East and George Washington brought their defenses to Spartan Stadium on a playoff Friday night, but big plays proved to be the difference in a game where scoring was at a premium.
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick, back from a finger injury that forced him to miss the regular season’s final games, tossed three touchdown passes — each of 20 or more yards — to lead the Patriots (8-3) to a 21-7 victory. George Washington, the No. 9 seed in Class AAA, will face top-seeded Huntington next week.
Playing without a pair of senior offensive linemen, East (8-3) struggled to get anything going on offense, but its opportunistic defense kept it in the game, throughout, making a potent Patriot offense work for every yard.
It wasn’t until 20 seconds were left on the first-quarter clock that GW found the end zone for the first time. On a fourth-down play from the Spartan 30-yard line, Fenwick found Hayden Hatfield in the end zone on a post, and the senior skied into the air for the go-ahead score.
The Spartans missed a couple of scoring opportunities in the opening half when a potential touchdown strike from Monquelle Davis to Jake Pate fell off the sophomore receiver’s fingertips, and another when Jarrett McHale dropped what would have been a certain pick six.
The score remained 7-0 at halftime, but the Patriots made it a two-score game with 8:20 to go in the third quarter after a long drive out of the locker room. This time it was sophomore Anthony Valentine who got behind the Spartan defense on a third-and-long, racing 29 yards for the score.
With time running short on its season, East finally gave a packed house at Spartan Stadium a reason to make some noise when Davis faked a screen and then hit a wide open Pate on an 83-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to make the score 14-7.
As the cowbells echoed through the Greenbrier Valley, Fenwick and GW calmly marched down the field, taking less than two minutes to answer with a 20-yard strike from Fenwick to Taran Fitzpatrick, another post route that split a pair of Spartan defenders.
The quick answer took the energy out of the stadium and proved to be all the Patriots needed to claim victory, as East’s drought of 25 years without a playoff victory was extended.
Fenwick finished the game 9-of-21 passing for 170 yards and three scores, but he did toss a pair of interceptions to Levi Wagner and Pate. Klay Matthews led the way on the ground with 137 of the Patriots’ 245 rushing yards. Despite 415 yards of total offense, the Patriots turned the ball over four times, helping to keep the Spartans in the game.
East’s offense, which relied heavily on the run all season, couldn’t get much going without its veteran linemen. Ian Cline, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards during his sophomore season, was limited to just 58 yards on 19 carries, without his usual room to run. Davis carried the ball 11 times for 20 yards and was sacked twice.
Through the air, Davis completed 9 of 19 passes for 135 yards and the score. A stingy GW defense limited East to just 207 yards of total offense, 83 of those yards on the one big play.
The Spartans finished the season with eight wins for the first time since 1998. GW will be looking to move past the second round for the first time since 2012 when it takes on the top-seeded Highlanders, a 48-21 winner over Wheeling Park, next week.