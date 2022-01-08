Spartans score in bunches, defeat Cavaliers

Greenbrier East used some well-timed runs to gain separation in an 81-68 victory against Greenbrier West Saturday at the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
It was the first meeting between the one-time county rivals since 2002.
The loss ended Greenbrier West’s five straight wins to start the season.
It was the third straight win for Greenbrier East, now 5-4.
Greenbrier East’s Monquelle Davis was key in the first run, entering the game and scoring three straight baskets on a 10-0 run that took a 10-9 deficit to a 19-10 lead.
Greenbrier West led 6-0 before the Spartans outscored the Cavaliers 21-9 the rest of the way in the first.
A 12-0 run that started in the second and ended on the first basket of the third gave East its largest lead of the game, 21, 49-28.
Adam Seams started that run with a three-point play and Goose Gabbert closed it to start the third with a 3 pointer.
Aaron Griffith led the Spartans with 19 points, Gabbert had 14 and Seams 13.
The McClung brothers paced the Greenbrier West attack, senior Chase scoring 22 and Brayden 18. Michael Kanode added 14.
Greenbrier East (5-4)
Isaiah Brooks 0 0-2 0, Zach Patton 3 1-2 7, Adam Seams 6 6-7 18, Monquelle Davis 3 0-0 6, Goose Gabbert 6 0-0 14, Aaron Griffith 9 1-2 19, Gabe Patton 1 0-0 2, Jake Pate 0 0-0 0, Kole Withrow 0 1-2 1, Chris Sinclair 0 1-2 1, Kadin Huffman 0 1-2 1, Jude Libby 0 0-0 0, Bryson Brammer3 0-0 8, Ryan Cole 2 0-0 2. TOTALS 33 11-19 81
Greenbrier West (5-1)
Brayden McClung 4 8-10 18, Tanner Hagy 0 0-0 0, Chase McClung 8 1-2 22, Kadin Parker 1 0-0 3, Ty Nickell 2 1-3 5, Michael Kanode 6 2-45 14, Elijah Perkins 2 0-0 4, Dale Boone 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 24 12-22 68
Greenbrier East 21 25 20 15 - 81
Greenbrier West 15 13 23 18 - 63
3-point field goals – GE: 3 (Gabbert 2, Brammer 2). GW: 8 (C. McClung 5, B. McClung 2, Parker 1). Fouled out - None