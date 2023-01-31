fairlea – Tuesday night’s matchup at Spartan Gym had almost all of the earmarks of another classic in the storied rivalry between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson. There was a packed gymnasium, rowdy student sections, cheerleading battles and plenty of trash talking. The only thing missing was the drama.
Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East (9-4) scored eight of the game’s first 10 points, built the lead as large as 16 and cruised to a 66-53 victory to complete the rare regular season sweep over the Flying Eagles.
“Since my freshman year, I think we’ve only had two games with them where it wasn’t a last-second shot,” said Adam Seams, who led the Spartan offense with scoring and highlight reel passing. “Especially at home with a big crowd, starting off quick and pretty much having an end to end lead was a nice feeling.”
Woodrow Wilson (6-8) tried to make it interesting in the closing minutes, cutting the lead to single digits for the first time since midway through the third quarter when Elijah Redfern drove to the rim and found an easy bucket to make it 57-49 with two minutes to play, but the Beckley star picked up his fifth foul with a little more than a minute to play and had to watch the end from the bench.
The lack of drama in the closing minutes was a result of an inspired Spartan effort early in the game. A 10-3 run, sparked by a Gabe Patton 3, a long Seams jumper and a Goose Gabbert drive helped East turn a 10-7 lead into a 20-10 advantage in the opening minute of the second quarter.
“Our success on offense comes from the defensive side,” said Seams. “So whenever we get after it on defense, the offensive side comes.”
Woodrow tried to battle back with Redfern scoring six first-half points, but East continued to find answers in transition to keep the lead at double digits. A Coby Dillon 3, his second of the game, just before the break cut the East halftime advantage to nine at 31-22, but Seams took over out of the locker room.
Perhaps inspired by the halftime ceremony that honored the Spartans’ 1972 state championship team – which included WVU Hall of Famer Warren Baker – the two-sport star went to work with an and-one drive to the bucket and a beautiful coast-to-coast layin that put East ahead 43-30 and sparked a Woodrow timeout.
“The first half I made a couple layups, but (in the second half) I knew I had to go get mine,” said Seams. “The coaches put an emphasis on that I have to shoot more, so I went into attack mode. If someone stepped up, I would pass it off. But, other than that, I was trying to get to the cup and finish.”
The lead swelled to 16 on a Bryson Brammer 3-ball with 2:47 to play in the third, and that advantage was too much for the Flying Eagles to overcome.
Seams finished with 15 points, including nine in the third quarter, to go along with a big game on the boards. Gabbert led the Spartans with 23 points, 10 of them at the foul line, and Kaiden Huffman added 11.
The Spartans didn’t shoot it well at the charity stripe, finishing 19 of 31, and they connected on only three of 10 3-pointers. But Beckley’s inability to stop the penetration to the rim gave East more than enough offense.
Redfern led the Flying Eagles with 22, 16 in the second half, but he didn’t find a lot of help. Jaylon Walton was the only other Woodrow player in double figures, finishing with 13. The visitors did make 17 of 20 at the line, enough to keep most of the fans in the stands until the final buzzer, but open looks didn’t go down and the Spartans always seemed to have an answer.
After dropping three out of five to come back to earth from a 5-1 start, East has now picked up back-to-back home wins over No. 10 South Charleston and No. 14 Woodrow to get the train back on track. It will be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 2 Parkersburg South on the opening day of the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
“We’re getting there,” said Seams. “There’s still a couple things that we can work on, but that’s the whole season. The regular season is a bunch or pregames for the postseason. As long as we’re peaking in late February and early March, we’ll be good.”
Woodrow, which played without injured sophomore Brayden Hawthorne, has now dropped four of its last six. It will try to get back in the win column Thursday when it travels to Bluefield.
Greenbrier East (9-4)
Adam Seams 15, Monquelle Davis 5, Goose Gabbert 23, Gabe Patton 4, Chris Sinclair 4, Kaiden Huffman 11, Jude Lilly 1, Bryson Brammer 3.
Woodrow Wilson (6-8)
Coby Dillon 6, Elijah Redfern 22, Zyon Hawthorne 8, Drew Fitzwater 2, Kellen Hefferman 2, Jaylon Walton 13.
3-pointers — GE: 3 (Gabbert, Patton, Brammer), WW: 2 (Redfern). Fouled Out — WW: Redfern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.