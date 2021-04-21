Spartans' Mullins finishes runner-up at 220

The first half of an unusual state wrestling tournament is in the books.
Greenbrier East’s Thomas Mullins advanced to the Class AAA 220-pound state title match, where he was pinned by Wheeling Park’s Erick Brothers in the first period. The runner-up finish capped off a 19-3 season for the sophomore.
Mullins was one of seven area wrestlers to finish as state place winners. The others are:
138: Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson, 3rd; 152: Hezekyiah Creasy, Woodrow Wilson, 5th; 160: Colby Piner, Greenbrier East, 5th; 170: Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson, 6th; 195: Derek Gauldin, Woodrow Wilson, 6th; 285: Jackson Evans, Woodrow Wilson, 4th.
Woodrow Wilson finished with a top 10 performance in the team race with 68.5 points. Greenbrier East was 14th with 46 points and Oak Hill was 20th with 25 points.
Parkersburg South scored 264 points for its seventh straight state championship. Spring Mills was runner-up with 172.5
The Class AA-A state tournament will start today at 11 a.m.
Email: gfauber@