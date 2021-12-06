There was a time when Brooklynn Morgan saw herself playing basketball at the next level.
Sometimes, plans change.
The Greenbrier East senior instead will play college volleyball, signing recently to continue her career at West Virginia State. She chose the Yellow Jackets over Emory and Henry, Shenandoah (Va.), West Virginia Wesleyan and University of Charleston.
"I really liked everything about (State)," said Morgan, who will major in either biology or sports science. "It was a great atmosphere all around, the girls were great, the coach is great. Even the other students who didn't know me, they seemed to welcome me, too. It was a nice experience."
It is certainly not the path she envisioned.
"I've played volleyball since I was in sixth grade, and I honestly did not expect to sign and play college volleyball," she said. "I was actually planning on playing college basketball, but things turned as soon as we had our first scrimmage this season."
It came down to two things.
"I just had more fun. And I got a lot bigger and stronger, and I didn't realize how much stronger I had gotten," Morgan said. "(Having fun) makes it so much better."
Morgan was selected Class AAA special honorable mention for the Spartans, who fell to George Washington in the Class AAA Region 3 co-finals. The outside hitter/middle blocker led the team with 550 kills and had 40 blocks.
