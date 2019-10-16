There was plenty to play for on the pitch Tuesday night.
Pride and bragging rights are always a motivator when Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East clash.
However, there was a bigger prize at stake when the two longtime rivals met at Paul Cline Stadium. A victory would secure home field advantage for the winner throughout sectional play.
After pounding Riverside into submission Saturday, Greenbrier East wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the section with a 4-1 decision over the Flying Eagles.
“We knew going into Riverside we had a lot of work to do as far as goal differential,” Greenbrier East head coach Lucas Lemine said. “We knew we had to win this game tonight so we could be the No. 1 seed in the section and play at home. That is what we were pushing for and we did our part.”
Woodrow Wilson had two chances to strike early, but couldn’t find the net to gain the early advantage. A direct kick just outside the box failed to yield a good look and Noah Hill’s blast across the front of the net was just wide of the mark.
Dustin Simmons then changed the match and ignited the Spartans in the 12th minute with a 20-yard blast high into the net for a 1-0 lead.
“That is a right-back who played a little forward for me when he was a freshman. We have converted him to an outside-back and he took his chance really well there,” Lemine said. “He is very confident and does that in practice all the time. In practice, these kids are putting the ball in the back of the net all the time.”
The lead quickly doubled three minutes later when freshman Adam Seams forced a turnover at midfield and played the ball down the center of the field.
“(Adam) is just a special kid,” Lemine said. “He has more heart and desire than I have ever seen. I hope he can continue to build and get better because it is going to be incredible to see what he can do over the course of four years.”
Ian McManamay outran the defenders, gathered up Seams’ pass and made good on a try for the 2-0 lead that stood at the half.
“Tonight could have been a lot different,” Lemine said. “We took our chances when we had them, but we had several others. You have to give a lot of credit to Woodrow and their coaching staff, they had a game plan that kept us out of the net more than I thought they would.”
Woodrow threatened to cut into the lead early in the second half when great ball movement across the field gave sophomore Carson Eckley a look at the net.
East keeper Ian Vogelsong denied Eckley’s point-blank chance to keep the game at a two-goal differential.
The visitors then amped up the pressure and put the game out of reach with back-to-back goals from McManamay and Steven Martinez.
Woodrow avoided the shutout late when Hayden Johnson was taken down in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick.
It was a frustrating night for Woodrow Wilson head coach Steve Laraba, who was not pleased with a yellow card issued early in the game after his keeper collided with a East player.
“We were totally outplayed,” Laraba said. “I really thought they should have been playing a man down for the majority of that game, but it was bad for both teams. East deserved the result. They thoroughly outplayed us in every facet of the game. I didn’t have them ready to play and that is my fault.”
Both teams conclude the regular season Saturday on the road. Woodrow Wilson battles Wheeling Park and Greenbrier East plays Herbert Hoover.
l l l
Earlier in the evening, the Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team defeated Shady Spring 6-0.
Angel Taylor scored twice for Lady Flying Eagles, while Logan Ragland, Colby Agnor, Hattie Hall and Paola Ellis-Milam added one goal apiece.
Kaydan Wyatt had four assists and Ragland had one assist in the win.
Woodrow Wilson will begin sectional play next week.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981