Spartans look to playoffs after narrow miss

fairlea — After going more than a decade without a playoff appearance in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Greenbrier East was a couple plays away from its fourth playoff trip in six seasons during the unconventional 2020 campaign. Three losses in the final four games — including a 42-35 setback in a shootout at Oak Hill that ended on the Red Devils’ 6-yard line — left the Spartans with a 5-4 record, after its final scheduled contest with Lincoln County was canceled, and they finished just outside of the top 16 in Class AAA, narrowly missing out on a playoff position.
Though being so close hurt, head coach Ray Lee didn’t chalk up the season as a disappointment. Because of the pandemic, there were times when East didn’t even know its opponent until a couple of days before the game. Preparation was difficult, and the main goal was just to play as many games as possible — an achievement that was reached through a lot of time, effort and phone calls from the coaching staff.
“Just being able to get in the games that we did was a huge accomplishment,” said Lee. “Our young men got a chance to play football and really just enjoy the time together on the field.”
This year, though, the Spartans are setting their sites on a return to the postseason.
A playoff spot won’t come easily. A Greenbrier East squad that averaged 328 yards per game on the ground in 2020 lost firs-team all-stater Colby Piner and honorable mention all-stater Quentin Wilson to graduation. The Spartans’ two top backs a year ago combined for 1,833 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. That’s a lot of production to replace.
That assignment will be handed to guys like sophomore Ian Cline and Lucas McCallister, who have shown ability but need to take their games to a new level.
“A lot of them got some field time, even though they weren’t starters,” said Lee. “We have a lot of guys who are stepping up and showing that they want to be a part of it.”
The good news for the inexperienced East backs is that they’ll be running behind a veteran line that should be one of the strengths of the team. Jacob Wickline, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior tackle, is projected to be one of the state’s best linemen, and he’s joined up front by two other returning starters, Landon Hayes, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior, and JT Spencer, a 5-foot-10 255-pound senior. They’ll get some help from a pair of new faces in a pair of sophomores in Aiden Cole and Garon Wisemen. Senior Seth Fogus has also earned some time on the offensive line.
Behind center is junior quarterback Monquelle Davis, who played significant action as a freshman in 2019 and then rushed for 682 yards and nine touchdowns and threw for 770 yards and 10 scores as a sophomore. At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, he’s definitely not the biggest signal caller, but his athleticism more than makes up for his size. With limited experience at the running back position, Davis figures to be a big part of the Spartan ground attack.
“He’s had a lot of playing time, and he’s showing some leadership there, knowing that it’s his turn and his team,” said Lee. “He’s stepping up and being a leader and his maturity is starting to show.”
When Davis goes to the air, look for Bryson Ormsbee, a 6-foot senior, to be one of his main targets. Ormsbee was third in catches last year behind Christian McNeely and Nate Baker with four grabs for 35 yards. Those two are gone, so Ormsbee could see the ball come his way more often.
Although there are key pieces to replace on offense, Lee’s teams have a history of moving the football and putting up points. The bigger concern last year came on defense, where East allowed 29 points per game and gave up more than 40 in five of the nine contests, causing the offense to feel as though it had to score on every possession.
The good news is that East returns plenty of experience on that side of the football. Six starters are back, including a pair of linebackers in Jarrett McHale and Kamon Anderson, who have a nose for the football. McHale recorded a pair of fumble recoveries last year, and Anderson blocked a kick. That’s only a small part of their impact on defense, though, as both made plays all over the field. Lee expects their impact to be even greater in 2020. They’ll be joined by Garrett Bennett, a senior who promises to be a factor on both sides of the football
The front line is a bit of a question with Spencer playing both ways and some new faces like junior tackle Luke Carola trying to make a name. The Spartans were gashed a few times on the ground last year, and stopping the run will certainly be the first priority.
In the secondary, Ormsbee and Cline are two experienced defensive backs, and there’s plenty of athleticism back there to slow down opposing aerial assaults.
“Coach (Aaron) Baker runs things over there, and he does a great job,” said Lee of his defense. “In the offseason we talked about changing the scheme just a little bit, so we can get people in the right places.
“We’ve got some experience on defense, and we’re looking at that to be our strongest point.”
One area where East may have an edge on some of its opponents is its specialists. Noah Dotson is back after connecting on 30 of 38 extra points and two of three field goals last year. Bragg, the Spartans’ Swiss Army knife, handles the punting duties and displayed a big leg at times.
“We’re not too weak there with Noah and Braden,” said Lee with a chuckle. “They’ve spent time practicing on their own and going to a lot of camps. They’ve gained a lot of knowledge and have some confidence.
“You can’t neglect special teams. Those are things that we work on every day.”
The early part of the schedule isn’t kind for Greenbrier East with a long road trip to Point Pleasant before a journey into hostile territory against its biggest rival in Woodrow Wilson. But Buckhannon-Upshur, Hampshire and Lincoln County are winnable Class AAA games that could help give the Spartans that final push into the postseason.
“That’s the goal that the young men have started setting,” said Lee. “We just talk to them about getting better every day and improving each week. But they’re setting their own goals to get there, and they know what they have to do to make it happen.”