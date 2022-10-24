Spartans look to keep rolling

Greenbrier East's boys soccer team has played at a high level all season, and that comes down to having fun.
"This group is very special. They're fun to be around," Spartans coach Lucas Lemine said. "They've really gotten back to — they are kids, but being young kids. They're enjoying the game and enjoying the process that it takes to play at this high level."
If they want to take it up a notch, the chance comes Tuesday when the Spartans play for a berth in next week's state tournament. East will face George Washington for the Class AAA Region 3 championship at 5 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The winner will return to Beckley for the state tournament, set for Nov. 4-5.
East, which defeated Woodrow Wilson 2-0 for the Section 2 championship last week, takes an 18-2 record into the region final, it's only losses coming to GW and defending Class AA/A state champion Charleston Catholic. Defense has stood out for the Spartans — take out the two losses and they have allowed just eight goals in 18 games.
Keeper Joe Cochran did not allow a goal through the first six games and has 11 clean sheets on the year. He has 82 saves.
"His shot-stopping ability has always been there," Lemine said of the 6-foot, 185-pound junior. "He's getting more athletic as he's maturing, and we've been able to teach him a few things this year that help him cover the goal even more than what he's done in the past, which he's always been great."
Lemine said Cochran's versatility is rare.
"The special thing about Joe that you don't see across the state too often is he's just another field player," he said. "We can play the ball back to him. He can help us retain possession. He can use both feet. He can take it long, he can play it short. And he's confident in that. That's a big difference with him and other guys around the state. There's some super good shot-stoppers and there's some teams that have not given up as many goals as we have, but I don't know if there's another guy that can play like he does, other than the Catholic keeper (John Patnoe)."
Having a back line with three seniors, anchored by Adam Seams, helps Cochran's cause. Junior Dawson Trusty has gained huge experience after missing last season due to injury.
"He has stepped in, and having Adam Seams beside him has been absolutely vital because we're taking this as Dawson Trusty is taking over this back line next year," Lemine said. "He's had the opportunity to play beside a top-five player in the state. So he's learned from him, and it's also given him a ton of confidence."
Senior Chase Mizia is the Spartans' leading goal scorer with 14, including four in last week's 7-0 sectional victory over Oak Hill. Another senior, Luke Dolin, has 13 and Seams 10. Dolin has nine assists and Seams and senior Ryan Wagner both have seven.
"We've got eight seniors and I think at the moment seven of them are starting," Lemine said. "This group is very heavily upperclassmen. We've got five juniors behind our eight seniors. That makes up the bulk of the playing time."
GW defeated East 3-0 on Sept. 29, the Spartans' first loss after winning their first 12 games to start the season.
"We've had an excellent season. Even the two games we lost we were able to learn from them," Lemine said. "The G-Dub game, we were not ourselves. We came into the game thinking that we had to do all the defending and we didn't focus anything into our attack. We learned from that, that we've got to attack. We've got to be ourselves."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.