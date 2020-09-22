Greenbrier East girls soccer coach Michael Dotson felt his players got a little complacent with a two-goal lead.
It almost cost them, but not quite.
The Spartans took a 3-1 lead into halftime, then held off a strong Woodrow Wilson comeback attempt for a 3-2 win Tuesday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
"I thought the first half was a little bit better soccer than the second half," Dotson said. "We may have relaxed. That's part of our problem. But we were able to come here to Beckley and get a win over a rival. Any time you can do that, that's the way to do it."
East (2-3) struck first when freshman Aly McManamay put a high-bounding shot into the goal in the 13th minute. But Woodrow didn't take long to answer, when sophomore striker Sydney Vaught got free and fired the ball in from six yards three minutes later to tie the match at 1-1.
Senior Emma Dotson then gave East that key separation with consecutive goals. She followed a penalty kick in the 28th minute with a high-arching shot that went just under the crossbar to make it 3-1.
"She is definitely our leader, vocally and work ethic-wise," Dotson said of his daughter. "We have a very inexperienced team, so we're learning as we go. She's kind of a coach on the field for us. It helps out a lot when I can tell her something and she does it exactly, and she can spread the word."
The Flying Eagles (3-5) played well in the second half in the face of a two-shot deficit. Vaught, who had a hat trick in a win over Pocahontas County last week, took advantage when East keeper Larah Ratliff was slightly out of position and floated a long shot into the net for her second goal to make it 3-2 with 14:24 on the clock.
Ratliff came up big the rest of the half, stopping four Woodrow Wilson free kicks.
Woodrow suffered a blow early when sophomore keeper Ally Arthur landed awkwardly trying to stop McManamay's goal. She injured her knee and had to be helped off the field.
Coach Julie Agnor doesn't expect Arthur to miss much time, but her absence forced Agnor to move sophomore midfielder Maddy Lanna into goal.
"(Lanna) is a gamechanger," Agnor said. "That stuff hurt us, because I'm not real deep in the middle. I've got probably three players that I play there and that's about it.
"Overall, though, they came back and worked their rear ends off. I put a freshman in (Meredith Hall, for Lanna). She stepped up and played really hard. Maddy Lanna stepped up and made some good saves and was aggressive. That's what I miss on the field."
Injuries seem to be a trend for the Flying Eagles. They were already without freshman Kyndall Dooley, who is done for the year with a torn ACL, and senior Cierra Malcolm, who has an ankle injury but hopes to return soon.
Injuries have forced Agnor to make several position changes, including moving Vaught from defender to striker.
"I have rearranged my entire lineup from last year to this year," she said.
Woodrow will try to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday at Spring Valley. East, meanwhile, hopes to keep its momentum going Saturday at Buckhannon-Upshur.
"(The season has) been a little up and down, being inexperienced," Michael Dotson said. "But the effort's been there, for the most part. We've just got to learn to control the ball a little bit more. We play in a hurry instead of fast and we've got to switch that around.
"We're getting games in and we're traveling a lot. We are road warriors right now, but hopefully that will pay off in October."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber