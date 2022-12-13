Greenbrier East went into last season with a young group and wound up with eight state qualifiers.
Six of those are back, including three sophomores as the Spartans continue to rebuild.
They started their season last Wednesday with a 54-29 dual victory over Clay County.
"I was real pleased with the way the boys wrestled," said Mark Solak, now in his third season as the Spartans' head coach. "They stepped up and did what they needed to do to beat Clay. We lost a couple of matches that I was pretty sure we were going to lose. ... We'll survive those. It happened, but the guys have stepped up."
Leading the returning state qualifiers is senior Thomas Mullins, who is at one of the new weight classes, 215 pounds. He is a three-time state qualifier, including runner-up and and fifth-place finishes at the state tournament.
His runner-up finish came in his sophomore year on the heels of a Region 3 championship. He didn't have the finish to his junior season that was expected after letting things play mind games.
"Sometimes your mind is a terrible thing," Solak said. "Sometimes you overthink things. He just kind of had some growing pains to get through that, and now that he's through there ... losing sometimes gets in his head, and I think that's his worst enemy.
"We've worked a lot trying to fight through adversity, to try to get better through adversity. You can't always get to the finals, and when you don't you just have to work through it."
The three sophomore qualifiers are Will Godby (third, 106), Parker Hale (third, 113) and Aiden Fleshman (third, 120).
"Those young guys step up and do what they need to do," Solak said. "They've been wrestling hard and they just kind of lead the team and set the tone for everybody else, and they all follow from that."
Three juniors are back in Thomas Marcinkowski (145 last season), Carter Hamilton (170) and Austin Roberts (182). Roberts was third in Region 3, and Hamilton just missed qualifying, finishing fifth.
"(Marcinkowski) is doing well. He's matured a lot," Solak said.
Hamilton has gotten stronger and noticeably bigger, and will potentially pose big problems at 175.
"He's one of those guys that's going to step on the mat and there's a chance that somebody on the other side is going to go, 'Oh. Crap. Really?'" Solak said with a laugh.
"(Roberts) is pretty new to wrestling, but he's starting to catch on to a lot of things," Solak continued. "He's a hundred miles an hour. Sometimes we've just got to make sure he's going a hundred miles an hour in the right direction."
Senior Greyson Hosey is back after filling 195 last season.
"He's kind of fighting weight a little bit right now to get that roster spot," Solak said.
Junior Calvin Roberts is back at 285, where he placed third in Region 3 last season. Solak said that actually is driving Roberts this year — he lost to eventual runner-up Colton Naylor of Oak Hill in the semifinals a week after beating Naylor in the Coalfield Conference Invitational.
"He's beaten Colton Naylor multiple times and then when it mattered he lost to him and then Colton ended up placing (sixth in the state tournament), and I think that has kind of motivated him a little bit," Solak said. "Hopefully he's learned from his mistakes and he's going to step up for his team a little bit. With big guys it's always a matter of getting them in shape and I think sometimes that doesn't happen until regionals."
The only two seniors gone from last year's team are 152-pounder Alijah Nichols (fourth in Region 3), and Micah Fisher, a pioneer in girls wrestling for the Spartans. She was a two-time state qualifier but, more importantly was a three-time state champion at the West Virginia Girls State Tournament.
In May, Fisher was named the West Virginia Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award winner. She is now wrestling at the University of the Cumberlands and is enlisted with the Army National Guard where she is a platoon leader — no surprise to Solak.
"She was a huge asset to any wrestling room and that's why she's going to do great in college," Solak said. "Hopefully she will come back and help us. We've got a couple more girls here. She kind of paved the way for Greenbrier East girls, and we've got a few starting to come around now.
"When you have a pioneer that leads, it opens the door for a lot of things. Her positive attitude about everybody and everything around her was a great thing."
Solak is expecting success out of a pair of freshman girls in Tonya Martin and Tanaya Sanchez, in part because of Fisher's influence. He also said there a trio of promising eighth-graders and one seventh-grader about to make an impact.
A pair of football players are making their debuts with the team, junior Jake Pate and freshman Nathan Settle.
The Spartans will wrestle at Shady Spring's second annual Dix Manning Duals on Saturday.
