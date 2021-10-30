Greenbrier East's Jake Pate blocks a pass intended for Princeton's Payton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Lucas McCallister runs the ball past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Princeton's Khamrin Proffitt is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Jarrett McHale is tackled by Princeton's Peyton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Princeton's Payton Clemons is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Princeton's Dominick Collins runs for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Princeton's Dominick Collins celebrates his touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East's Bryson Ormsbee is tackled by Princeton's (44) during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
FAIRLEA — Aaron Baker won 11 games as Greenbrier East head football coach from 2009-2011, but none was any bigger than the one he picked up Friday night in relief.
Subbing in for Ray Lee, who was ejected in a win over Hampshire a week prior, Baker’s Spartans, rated No. 9 in Class AAA, upended No. 7 Princeton in overtime, a 23-17 triumph that marked Baker’s first win since taking down James Monroe on Nov. 4, 2011.
It didn’t come without drama.
After a missed Spartan extra point in overtime left the door open for the visitors from Princeton, the East defense forced an incompletion on a fourth-and-9 that fell to the turf in the end zone to claim the six-point win. It marked the highest ranked opponent the Spartans had defeated since taking down No. 5 Spring Valley during that same 2011 season, Baker’s last as head coach.
1 of 17
103021 east football 01.jpg
Greenbrier East cheerleaders during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 02.jpg
Greenbrier East fans react during Friday's game against Princeton at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 03.jpg
Greenbrier East's Jake Pate blocks a pass intended for Princeton's Payton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 04.jpg
Greenbrier East cheerleaders during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 05.jpg
Greenbrier East fans hold a banner during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 06.jpg
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 07.jpg
Greenbrier East's Lucas McCallister runs the ball past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 08.jpg
Princeton's Khamrin Proffitt is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 09.jpg
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 10.jpg
Greenbrier East's Jarrett McHale is tackled by Princeton's Peyton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 11.jpg
Greenbrier East marching band performs during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 12.jpg
Princeton's Payton Clemons is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 13.jpg
Princeton's Dominick Collins runs for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 14.jpg
Princeton's Dominick Collins celebrates his touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 15.jpg
Greenbrier East's Bryson Ormsbee is tackled by Princeton's (44) during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 16.jpg
Willa Gibson is crowned Greenbrier East's homecoming queen during half-time of Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 17.jpg
Kamon Anderson and Willa Gibson react after being crowned homecoming king and queen during half-time of Friday's game in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Greenbrier East vs Princeton Football
1 of 17
103021 east football 01.jpg
Greenbrier East cheerleaders during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 02.jpg
Greenbrier East fans react during Friday's game against Princeton at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 03.jpg
Greenbrier East's Jake Pate blocks a pass intended for Princeton's Payton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 04.jpg
Greenbrier East cheerleaders during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 05.jpg
Greenbrier East fans hold a banner during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 06.jpg
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 07.jpg
Greenbrier East's Lucas McCallister runs the ball past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 08.jpg
Princeton's Khamrin Proffitt is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 09.jpg
Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis looks for a way past Princeton's defense during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 10.jpg
Greenbrier East's Jarrett McHale is tackled by Princeton's Peyton Clemons during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 11.jpg
Greenbrier East marching band performs during Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 12.jpg
Princeton's Payton Clemons is brought down by Greenbrier East's Levi Wagner during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 13.jpg
Princeton's Dominick Collins runs for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 14.jpg
Princeton's Dominick Collins celebrates his touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 15.jpg
Greenbrier East's Bryson Ormsbee is tackled by Princeton's (44) during Friday's game at Greenbrier East High School in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 16.jpg
Willa Gibson is crowned Greenbrier East's homecoming queen during half-time of Friday's game against Princeton in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
103021 east football 17.jpg
Kamon Anderson and Willa Gibson react after being crowned homecoming king and queen during half-time of Friday's game in Fairlea. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
“It was weird being on the sideline,” said Baker. “I haven’t been on the sideline in a long time. Years ago, Coach Lee sold me to coming back to coach on an $8 burger. That’s how I got the job. I love coaching here. To come back down tonight and be on the sidelines (was great). But it’s not about me. It’s about this team and this program, and I couldn’t be happier.”
East (7-2) looked to have it locked up much earlier. After controlling the majority of the first half, the Spartans struck first with 10:09 to play before the break when Ian Cline took advantage of some strong field position and capped off a short drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. East had a chance to add to it a few minutes later, driving deep into Tiger territory, but Brodee Rice picked off a Monquelle Davis pass at the goal line to end the threat.
The momentum from the interception led to Princeton’s biggest play of the game, and quarterback Grant Cochran hit Dom Collins over the middle for a 57-yard catch and run that knotted the game at 7-7.
Not to be deterred, East brought the homecoming crowd to its feet with a 27-yard Noah Dotson field goal with 3 ticks left in the half, and the Spartans headed to the locker room with a 10-7 lead.
Out of the break, though, Princeton (5-2) turned to its workhorse, Rice, in the backfield. A steady dose of the 195-pound junior helped the Tigers drive deep into Spartan territory, and the nearly 7-minute drive ended with a 7-yard screen pass from Cochran to Peyton Clemons that gave the Tigers their first lead.
Not to be outdone, East turned to its own bell cow on the ensuing drive, feeding Cline time after time as it marched 80 yards for the go-ahead score. Cline, who finished with 146 yards on 36 carries, finished it with a 16-yard touchdown run that put the home team back in front 17-14.
East had a chance to put it away later in the fourth quarter, but Princeton came up with a stop on a fourth-and-short to keep its hopes alive. The Spartan defense stood strong to keep the Tigers from the end zone, but Casey Geso’s 34-yard field goal had plenty of leg and eventually sent the game to an extra period.
“Princeton, as far as offensive efficiency, is one of the top teams in the state,” said Baker. “They know what they’re doing. They’re good at what they do, and for us to play as well as we did on defense was awesome. Our guys stepped up when we knew what we had to do.”
The Spartans won the overtime coin toss and took the ball, and Davis used his athleticism to follow a couple of strong Cline runs with a 9-yard touchdown scamper that showed both his determination and athleticism. The quarterback finished with 83 yards rushing, and the overtime score put East up 6, before Dotson’s extra point missed wide to the right.
“Monquelle took control right there,” said Baker of the game-winning play. “We knew we were going to put it in his hands. We knew they were going to key on Cline, so we thought, ‘Why not give it to Monquelle?’ We knew he could beat just about anybody in the state to the edge, and he proved it.”
Not willing to let a rare mistake by its talented kicker — who had made 36 of 38 extra points on the season before that miss — define the game, the Spartan defense came up with a big series, stopping Rice for a loss on a screen pass on a second-and-5 and then pulling him down behind the line of scrimmage on third down. The talented junior finished with 135 yards rushing, but those two plays set up the fateful fourth-and-9, where Cochran’s pass fell into the turf and East stormed the field in victory.
“To keep coming back and keep fighting was a testament to what we do every week in practice,” said Baker. “We tell kids all the time, practice has to be harder than games. We try to make sure they’re prepared and organized, and tonight they had something to prove and they proved it.”
The Spartans will end the regular season next week against Lincoln County with a chance to finish with eight wins for the first time since 1998, according to legendary Greenbrier East play-by-play voice and historian Jeff Campbell. Princeton will be on the road at Parkersburg South.
P 0 7 7 3 0 — 17
GE 0 10 0 7 6 — 23
Second quarter
GE: Ian Cline 1 run (Noah Dotson kick), 10:09.
P: Dom Collins 57 pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick), 2:23.
GE: Dotson 27 FG, :03.
Third quarter
P: Peyton Clemons 7 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 5:39.
Fourth quarter
GE: Cline 16 run (Dotson kick), 11:14.
P: Geso 34 FG, 2:55.
Overtime
GE: Davis 9 run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — P: Brodee Rice 26-135, Cochran 1-4, Khamrin Proffitt 1-4, Marquel Lowe 1-1, Dom Collins 1-(-3); GE: Cline 36-146, Davis 16-83, Lucas McCallister 3-7.
PASSING — P: Cochran 9-18-0147; GE: Davis 10-18-1-106.