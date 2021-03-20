Photo courtesy Brent SamsGreenbrier East's Aaliyah Robertson, standing second from right, and Micah Fisher, bottom far right, won state championships at the second annual West Virginia Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Robertson competed at 195 pounds and Fisher at 104. Also pictured are: front, from left, 109 Zoey Salmons, Cabell Midland; 114 Jillian Timberlake, Musselman; 123 SierraMarie Miller, East Hardy; and 133 Ciara Riner, Spring Valley. Standing, from left, 148 Chenoa Taylor, Poca, 153 Paige Jackson, Spring Mills; 168 Erin Riggle, East Hardy; and 250 Aubrey Moore, Brooke.