Greenbrier East took only three wrestlers to the second annual West Virginia Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
They made a lot of noise.
Micah Fisher and Aaliyah Robertson won state championships in their respective weight classes and Emma Kesterson finished runner-up. That totaled 74 team points, good enough for a third-place finish Saturday at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg.
Fisher won the title at 140 pounds, a year after becoming the 127-pound champion at the inaugural event. She went 3-0 on the day.
Robertson was also 3-0 to win the championship at 195.
Kesterson, competing in her second girls championship, went 3-1 and was runner-up at 133. She placed fourth at 118 last year.
Musselman repeated as state champion with 139 points. East Hardy was second with 109 points.
Also locally, Shady Spring's Leslie Ward was fourth at 114 and Ericka Epperly was fourth at 133. The Tigers scored 16 team points.
