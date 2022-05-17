In a rematch from last season, St. Albans freshman Punky Harper delivered the walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give her team a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Greenbrier East Tuesday night in the opening game of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series.
“It took us six innings to come to life. I told them you have two options. You can roll over and quit or you can battle back here,” said Red Dragons coach Christian Watts. “We’re a young team. This is the first time for a few of these kids to play in a regional. East is a very well coached team. I didn’t have a doubt in my mind this was going to be a good ball game.”
The teams will meet again in Fairlea Wednesday night at 6 p.m. with the Red Dragons having a chance to earn a repeat return to the state tournament.
