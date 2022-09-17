STUARTS DRAFT, Va. — Greenbrier East pitched a second-half shutout but could only manage a field goal on offense in a 14-3 loss.
Da'shea Smith carried 23 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.
Noah Dotson kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Spartans (1-3), who will host Hampshire Friday, Sept. 30.
GE 0 3 0 0 — 3
SD 6 8 0 0 — 14
First quarter
SD: Da'shea Smith 61 run (run failed), 5:00.
Second quarter
SD: Smith 6 run (Troy Thompson run), 11:55.
GE: Noah Dotson 38 field goal, 1:32.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Ian Cline 16-36, Monquelle Davis 9-34, Lucas McCallister 1-0; SD: Smith 23-239, Thompson 18-115, Landon Gruber 1-4, Ryan Ramsey 2-3, Izayiah Bell 1-(-5).
PASSING — GE: Davis 4-9-1-97; Gavin Bennett 1-3-0-(-8); SD: Gruber 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — GE: McCallister 3-30, Jake Pate 1-33, Cline 1-26; SD: none.
