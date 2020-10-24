FAIRLEA — Despite taking a 14-3 first quarter lead, Class AAA No. 11 Greenbrier East fell 60-47 to Class AA No. 1 Sissonville at home Friday night.
Sissonville running back Dylan Griffith ran 33 times for 318 yards, scoring three touchdowns for the Indians in the win. Quarterback Jackson Foster also made his mark, rushing 17 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 102 yards and another touchdown.
East wasn't without its own standouts though. Colby Piner continued his tear, setting the tone for his night by returning the opening kick for 75 yards and a touchdown. On the ground Piner had 16 totes for 200 yards and three more touchdowns, adding six catches for 40 yards.
Quarterback Monquelle Davis also had a solid game for the Spartans, going 10-for-18 in the passing game for 132 yards and a touchdown, adding 72 yards rushing as well.
Despite the first quarter score, the game was back and forth all evening, with East holding a 47-45 lead after Piner's 20-yard jaunt put them on top with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter, but touchdowns from Griffith and Foster with under five minutes left sealed the deal.
S: 3 18 17 22 — 60
GE: 14 7 14 12 — 47
Scoring plays
First quarter
GE: Piner 75-yard kick return (Kick failed), 11:46
S: Haynes 23-yard Field goal, 7:01
GE: Davis 24 rush (Piner run), 1:42
Second quarter
S: Haynes 40 yard field goal, 10:36
S: Foster 5 rush (Foster rush), 8:53
S: Perdue 16-ayrd pass from Foster (PAT Haynes)
GE: McNeely 51-yard pass from Davis (Dotson PAT), 2:36
Third quarter
S: Foster 29 rush (Haynes kick), 10:12
GE: Wilson 18 rush (Dotson kick), 8:43
S: Griffith 3 rush (Haynes kick), 6:49
GE: Piner 80 rush (Dotson kick), 2:42
S: Haynes 30 field goal, :20
Fourth quarter
GE: Piner 5 rush (Kick failed), 9:58
S: Griffith 35 rush (Haynes kick), 9:21
GE: Piner 20 rush (run failed), 7:17
S: Griffith 9 rush (Foster run), 4:47
S: Foster 7 rush (Haynes kick), 2:02
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Griifith 33-318, Foster 17-126, Arbogast 3-41; GE: Davis 15-72, Piner 16-200, Wilson 9-60, Baker 3-36
Passing — S: Foster 7-17-102-1; GE: Davis 10-18-132-1
Receiving — S: Hanins 3-54, Perdue 1-15, Murray 2-24, Griffith 1-9; GE: McNeely 2-58, Piner 6-40, Shay 2-34.