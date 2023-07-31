With the trophy safely secured and providing the tangible reminder of a state championship, along with the limitless memories forever there for random recollection, Greenbrier East’s role has officially been reversed.
The Spartans are now the hunted and no longer the hunters, as per the old adage.
But coach Lucas Lemine feels like it’s always been that way. He can’t quite put his finger on it, but he believes everybody has always wanted to beat Greenbrier East.
“Greenbrier East has a negative stigma anyway. Not the soccer program; just all of our sports,” Lemine said. “We get everybody’s best shot, because we’re Greenbrier East. It’s always been that way, even when I was in school playing sports. We’d get everybody’s best shot, no matter what. You always think somebody’s going to have an off night here, an off night there. Nobody has an off night against us. Nobody has a bad game against us.”
So if the opponents playing a little harder against the reigning champs is typical, Lemine simply sees that as being more of the same this fall.
“Our expectations about looking at other teams coming in to play us, that doesn’t change,” he said. “Everybody wants to beat us and that’s how it’s going to be.”
The Spartans went 21-2 last season and defeated Spring Mills 2-0 for the school’s first-ever boys soccer state championship. Yes, every team will be gunning for them, but the Spartans must first take care of themselves.
Greenbrier East lost eight players who were starters at one point, including Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year Adam Seams, Chase Mizia and Luke Dolin. Mizia and Dolin were honored by high school coaches as the state midfielder and forward of the year, respectively.
Mizia led the team with 16 goals while Dolin and Seams were tied with 14. Dolin had nine assists, and Seams and fellow graduate Ryan Wagner both had eight. Dolin (37), Seams (36) and Mizia (34) led the way in points.
“All eight kids were not only good players in the program, they were all good leaders,” Lemine said. “Something we’ve already missed in the three-week (session), flex days and even this morning (the first official day of practice). Competition was always fierce. It didn’t matter what we were doing, the kids wanted to compete. That was one of our best attributes last year. They could be chomping at each other’s ankles, but as soon as the drill’s over, they’re laughing. They’re still brothers and they understand that.
“That’s kind of where we are right now. We’re struggling to make sure the kids understand that you’ve got to compete for your position, you’ve got to compete for your place on this team, because everybody across the state is now doing the exact same thing. They’re competing for their spots in their program, and they want to be the best. That’s where we are on day one.”
To that end, Lemine has instituted a system to solidify team leadership. Right at the top of that is senior keeper Joe Cochran, the coaches’ Keeper of the Year who is back after posting 13 shutouts and stopping 115 shots in the championship run.
“We put a leadership group in this year, just because we lost so many good leaders last year,” Lemine said. “We’ve got representatives from each class that meet with the coaching staff every so often just to make sure that they are reinforcing the competitive environment and reinforcing a positive environment. And Joe is a focal point. Peter Furlong (also a senior) is another. He was part of that core group last year that played every game. Those two are definitely the focal point with the leadership and keeping the competitive environment while we strive to be better.”
Furlong will move around this season, seeing action in the midfield and along the back line. Lemine described him as technically-gifted with great work ethic.
Senior defender Dawson Trusty is also gifted on the field, Lemine said, and benefited mentally from his time playing alongside Seams. Junior Will Godby worked his way into a prominent role in time for the postseason last fall.
They will provide the “spine,” as Lemine called it, down the middle for the team, and the rest of the team will be built around it.
The Spartans will play the same competitive schedule as always, including a rematch with Spring Mills. Lemine said he tries to schedule every team from Greenbrier East’s region and as many from around the state as possible so he can give an honest vote for postseason purposes.
It all starts Aug. 18 versus Buckhannon-Upshur, the first of five straight at home out of the gate.
“We’re just looking forward to finally playing somebody else,” Lemine said. “These kids have been going since the three-week period and then we used 10 of those 12 flex days. Going hard, beating on each other for five weeks. They’re ready to play somebody else.
“They’re not technically or tactically or physically conditioned, but they want somebody else to play. We’re just looking forward to getting into competition again and being together as a group again.”
