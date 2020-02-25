Spartans, Eagles looking strong

Greenbrier East finished third in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament, after consecutive championships in 2017 and 2018 and a runner-up finish last season.
The Spartans had three individual champions and will send nine wrestlers to the state tournament that starts Thursday in Huntington.
"I was OK with (regionals)," Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk said. "We had six guys in the finals so I was happy with that. We have a young team. We had three champions and beat some pretty good wrestlers who were all ranked higher than us. I think we're peaking at the right time."
The three champions were Colby Piner (152), Alex Zimmerman (160) and Owen Quinn (170). The other qualifiers out of regionals are Chase Martin (second, 106), Emma Kesterson (fourth, 120), Zach Mullins (second, 132), Landen Hoover (second, 138) and Thomas Mullins (fourth, 195)
Quinn (35-8) is on a mission to make up for lost time. He finished second at 160 in Region 3 last season, but had to miss the state tournament because of appendicitis.
Quinn, ranked eighth at the time, defeated George Washington's Hayden Stone, who was ranked No. 4, by major decision for the regional title two weeks ago. Quinn is now ranked fourth and Stone fifth.
Also bound for Huntington is Micah Fisher, who found out this week she will get in as an alternate at 126. Fisher won the state title at 127 at the inaugural West Virginia girls state tournament Feb. 7.
The Spartans spent last Saturday's off day at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament in Beckley. East alumni Leslie Campbell (174) and Jacob Thomas (184) finished runner-up and Aaron Davis (285) was fourth.
"It was nice for them to see that because they got to see former teammates competing at the next level," Miluk said. "It showed them what they are capable of that was a big plus."
l l l
Like Miluk, first-year Woodrow Wilson coach Matt Osborne is happy with his team is heading into the weekend.
"Practices have been pretty intense," Osborne said. "The guys are not getting tired like they used to. We've been extending practices, working on techniques and getting ready."
The Flying Eagles finished fifth at Region 3 and placed eight wrestlers in the state tournament, including 132-pound champion Ethan Osborne. The other qualifiers are Kaiden Radford (fourth, 106), Caleb Click (third, 152), Hezekiyah Creasy (second, 160), Kenneth Farmer (third, 182), Seth Brown (third, 220) and Ian Pomeroy (second, 285).
"I think we are wrestling our best right now," Osborne said. "Hopefully we are peaking and wrestling our best."
l l l
Also out of Region 3, Princeton is sending five wrestlers to Huntington, including 113-pound champion Trace Hatfield. Also going for the Tigers are Montana Meachun (second, 120), Connor Padgett (third, 126), Eli Padgett (second, 145) and Kyle Neal (third, 160).
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber