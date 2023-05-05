fairlea — Greenbrier East has a stranglehold on its section.
The Spartans offense backed another strong pitching performance from Josi Ervin and defeated Woodrow Wilson 8-0 in five innings Friday night for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
East (22-4) won its fourth consecutive sectional title. Up next is a best-of-3 regional series against the Section 1 champion starting May 15.
The Spartans took advantage of five Woodrow Wilson errors to put four unearned runs on the board.
“We felt like we could get some pressure on them if we could get on base and hit the ball at them,” Spartans coach Aaron Ambler said.
That’s what they did in breaking through in a four-run third inning.
It started when No. 9 hitter Hailey Ervin walked. One out later, four consecutive batters reached for the Spartans. Lindsey Black — playing on her mother Beth’s birthday — singled to drive in Ervin, who had stolen second and went to third on a passed ball, and an aggressive triple by Taylor Boswell got Black home.
That was followed by two straight costly errors that helped stake East to a 4-0 lead.
It led to a rough evening for Woodrow starter Aubrey Smallwood, who pitched all four games in the tournament. After games of 17, 12 and 17 strikeouts (the 12 in a 5-1 winners bracket loss to the Spartans), she had a season-low four on Friday. She walked four and gave up five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
“We cut the strikeouts way down tonight,” Ambler said. “Aubrey’s great. She goes out there and whoever she faces she’s putting double-digit strikeouts on the board. … So we’ve got to do a better job of putting it in play and making them field it. Once we got some runners on tonight, whether it was a hit, an error, a few walks, we were able to move up on the bases and keep girls in scoring position. I think that allowed us to put some pressure on them and put some runs on the board in almost every inning.”
“I’m proud of her,” first-year Woodrow head coach Tony Maiolo said of Smallwood. “She pitched as good as she could under the circumstances. You’ve got to pick up behind her and in that aspect we have to improve. We will.”
Meanwhile, the Spartans’ big inning was enough for Josi Ervin, who continued a stellar season with a two-hitter. She struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.
“She pitched a great game,” Ambler said. “She did a good job. She hit her spots. The defense played well behind her. A couple of balls they hit, defense played well and made the plays. We had that one (error) in the first inning but we were able to get out of it.”
After scoring another unearned run in the fourth, the Spartans ended it early with three runs in the fifth.
Boswell led off with a walk, stole second and scored on an error. Alanis McClary reached on a one-out walk and scored on a double by Olivia Plybon. Courtesy runner Bailey Birchfield was sacrificed to third by Gracie Gumm and scored the final run on the Flying Eagles’ fifth and final error.
Natalia Meade celebrated her birthday with one of the two hits for Woodrow (16-11). Rose Tucker had the other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.