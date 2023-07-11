Record-setting running back Ian Cline leaving Greenbrier East ahead of his senior year would appear just another in a long list of movements during this, the summer of transfers in the Mountain State.
The truth is it had nothing to do with the state’s new one-transfer rule.
Cline announced recently he has transferred to Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C. where he will reclassify to the class of 2025, meaning he will have two years eligibility remaining. He will be coached by Chad Grier, a highly successful prep coach and father of former WVU quarterback and Dallas Cowboys backup Will Grier.
Providence Day has won back-to-back state championships in North Carolina.
“If I wasn't going to go here, I would have stayed at Greenbrier East,” Cline said Tuesday afternoon, following a summer practice at his new school. “It didn’t have anything to do with West Virginia rules. This was just a great opportunity for me. We really started looking at this in the late winter, early spring. When we heard about the reclassification possibility at Providence Day, the success of the program and coach Grier, it was just aa great opportunity. I wouldn’t have gone someplace else in the state.”
Cline said he surveyed the recruiting landscape and the recruitment of state athletes, specifically fellow running back Judah Price of Independence, a state record-setter and Kennedy and Warner Award winner who ended up walking on at West Virginia.
“We’ve always known from going to football camps that we are underrated when it comes to football,” Cline said. “You never see any big football recruits coming out, not just (the southern) part of the state, but the whole state. Overall, we are just not respected, and I don’t know why. Judah was a great example. You look at what he did and all the records he broke, I think he finished No. 17 all-time in scoring, you’d think at least a couple of Division 1s would offer something. I felt like even if I put up record numbers like Judah Price did, I’m not going to get a real look.
“And there are others as well. (Princeton QB) Grant Coahran. The receiver from Martinsburg a couple of years ago (Hudson Clement). To get where I wanted to be I thought this was the best situation for me.”
He was recently talking to a running backs coach on Tabacco Road at a 7v7.
"I know he didn’t remember me from a camp I had went to,” Cline said. “Coach Grier came up and introduced me.”
At Providence Day he will be surrounded by a blue-blood cast of Division 1 players, including 5-star quarterback Jake Davis (Michigan commit who threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2022), 4-star receiver Channing Goodwin (Michigan commit who had 68 receptions for 962 yards and 15 TD), defensive back/running back Brody Barnhardt (NC State who had 100 tackles and six interceptions) and David Sanders Jr, recently named the No. 1 line prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com. Miles Funderburk is another Division 1-type lineman.”
“We have a lot of options and that is going to open lanes, and you have Big Dave up there and another Division 1 lineman in Miles Funderburk up front,” Cline said. “I think that will be big as far as recruiting goes. I’ve got Division I) guys up front who are going to open lanes and I’ve got great skill guys around me who are going to bring in Division I coaches.”
Cline said he was promised nothing and will have to earn playing time with a cast of outstanding football players that includes Barnhardt and returning rising sophomore Aidan Gallos (75-648-6).
“I am going to be starting on defense and, I don’t want to jinx it, but I think I have a good chance to start on offense if I keep working hard,” Cline said.
Cline was first noticed by Grier a few years ago, when his son Will had come through WVU as a prolific quarterback.
“Me and my mom (Heather Allen) have always been big WVU fans, watching Will Grier and all those guys when I was a little kid,” Cline said. “Somebody had put up a video on twitter of one of my first middle school touchdown runs. Coach Grier, who was coaching at Oceanside, South Carolina at the time, liked it. My mom noticed he liked it and thought it was cool. She followed him on other social media.”
Now he will be playing for Grier.
That means leaving his friends and the coaching staff to which he had grown close over the years, but he did leave on good terms. In fact, Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee and Cline had dinner Monday night.
“It was hard to leave,” Cline said. “I’m going to miss all those guys I’ve played with. I loved the coaches, and they loved me. Coach Lee was visiting family down here in Charlotte and he stopped by practice to say hi and we went to dinner. It was great. There were no hard feelings. It was hard, that first talk, when I had to tell him I was leaving. It was emotional. But there never was any bad blood. HE said he supports me and understood that it was a great opportunity. That meant a lot.”
Cline had a standout career with the Spartans. After getting three carries for 25 yards as a freshman he had a breakout sophomore season rushing for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning first-team all-state honors. Last fall he rushed for 1,255 yards and 17 touchdowns and was a second-team all-state running back.
He had 2,957 yards and 35 touchdowns over three years at Greenbrier East and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. He set the school record for rushing with 357 yards and five touchdowns against Hampshire in his sophomore year and finished with 14 games with over 100 yards rushing, three games with over 200 yards and two others with 196 and 197.
Cline said he will be living in Charlotte with his dad Rick Cline, who led the state in scoring as a senior at Greenbrier West his senior year in 1991.
Providence Day will open the season at Bank of America Stadium (home of the Carolina Panthers) against South Carolina runner-up Northwestern and is scheduled to play on ESPN against Charlotte Catholic.
