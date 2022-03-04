FAIRLEA – Friday marked 20 years ago to the night that Greenbrier East defeated Princeton to win a region championship at the Beckley Raleigh County Armory.
The stakes weren’t quite that high two decades later, but the result was, as the Spartans defeated the Tigers 65-50 to capture the school’s first section title since 2010 in front of a nearly packed gym.
With the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 crown in hand, Greenbrier East will now host defending state champion George Washington in the Region 3 co-finals while Princeton will travel to Section 1 champion South Charleston.
After a close first quarter, and down 19-18, the Spartans went on a game-altering 15-0 run, keyed by Aaron Griffith, who scored the first 10 points of the run.
He continually got open inside, his final two baskets resulting in three-point plays, thanks in part of the work of point Adam Seams, who was a whirling dervish of activity on both ends of the floor. His penetration was key to freeing up Griffith who finished with a game-high 27 points.
“All the credit goes to (the guards),” Griffith said. “They penetrate and they make it happen, all I do is put the ball in the hoop. That’s all there is to it”
No doubt it was a big turn of events, and by the time Bryson Brammer scored another basket inside with a nice move on a reverse and Goose Gabbert finished it of with a 3, the Spartans had but the lead 33-19.
Greenbrier East would lead 37-24 at the half.
In case Princeton had any idea of a late comeback, trailing by 12, 52-40, Griffith put those thoughts to rest by scoring 11 of the final 13 Spartans points in the fourth quarter.
“We run a spread offense and we have worked with Aaron on kind of floating around the basket,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “We worked on it all season. Tonight, he did a great job, especially late. We would penetrate, wait for a (defender) to step up and then just drop it off. He’s a great finisher.”
Princeton coach Robb Williams echoed Griffith’s sentiment.
“Seams made it happen,” Williams said. “Make no mistake, He was the one that (penetrated) down in there, we had to go off (to help defend) and then he made passes. When you get good facilitating like that, and you are a good athlete you are going to make baskets and (Griffith) did. He’s a good finisher.”
Seams said the role of facilitator was one with which he was familiar.
“The past two years I was more under Bailee (Coles) and Williams (Gabbert) so. Iwas facilitating for them,” Seams said. “Today I had to step up as a leader for the team and a captain. I knew I wasn’t going to have to score, because everyone was scoring good, so I knew I’d have to create more.”
Without two 20-point scorers of a year ago – Coles and Gabbert – Patton knew he would have to find scoring.
“The first thing I asked Aaron was, ‘You played varsity last year, how many did you average?’” Patton said. “He said ‘three” and I said ‘We probably won’t win too many games with you averaging three points do we need to bump that up a little bit.’ We worked on it al year and Aaron he’s done a fantastic job. We had him change roles a little bit. He’s a great three-point shooter but we didn’t have any bigs, and he took that, and he ran with it.”
All the way to a 27-point night in the sectional championship.
Williams said the matchup was tough for Princeton, with Greenbrier East being a smaller, guard-oriented team, but it was something else that hurt him early, right as Greenbrier East was making its run.
“I usually sub when I want to sub but this time I was forced to sub and it was wholesale subs just because of fouls,” Williams said. “It made a difference. The rotation was gone after that. The fouls were tough on use early.”
Jon Wellman and Grant Cochran both fouled out.
Kris Joyce led the Tigers with 18 and Grant Cochran had 10.
Patton became the first first-year head coach to win a sectional championship at Greenbrier East and next Wednesday’s Region 3 co-final will be the first time since 2010 that the Spartans will host a region final, both of those were against George Washington.
It is the 22nd sectional title for Greenbrier East.
Ironically, Griffith’s dad is a Princeton alum.
“A long time ago,” Griffith said, smiling. “He showed up today in a blue shirt. He switched once the game started but yeah, a blue shirt.”
Griffith insured he had the last laugh
Princeton (14-7)
Kris Joyce 8 1-2 18, Grant Cochran 4 2-2 10, EJ Washington 1 5-7 7, Chase Hancock 3 0-0 6, Jon Wellman 2 0-2 4, Aiden Ash 0 0-1 0, Gavin Stover 0 0-0 0, Keon Sartin 2 0-0 5, Jared Watson 0 0 0-0 0, Davon Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kham Hurte 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20 8-14 50
Greenbrier East (13-10)
Kole Withrow 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Brooks 0 0-0 0, Zach Patton 0 0-0 0, Adam Seams 2 6-7 10, Monquele Davis 1 3-4 6, Goose Gabbert 3 1-4 8, Aaron Griffith 11 5-6 27, Gabe Patton 2 0-0 4, Chris Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Huffman 1 1-2 3, Jude Libby 0 1-2 1, Bryson Brammer 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 23 17-21 65
Princeton 15 9 12 14 — 50
Greenbrier East 14 23 13 15 — 65
3-point field goals – P: 2 (Joyce 1, Sartin 1), GE: 2 Davis1, Gabbert 1). Fouled out – P: Wellman, Cochran.