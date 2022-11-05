Adam Seams on a breakaway is a scene Greenbrier East goalie Joe Cochran had seen many times this season from his perch in goal on the other end of the field. Yet this Seams breakaway was different than any other.
It was a state championship breakaway. And it is a picture Cochran will never forget.
“I got chills as soon as he got the ball,” Cochran said. “I know Adam can finish any ball that hegetshis feet on. And he did. The feeling was amazing.”
That feeling soon gave way to an even greater feeling — winning the Class AAA state championship with a 2-0 victory over Spring Mills.
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East fans react during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams runs the ball during the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Cayden Midkiff and Spring Mills’ Joseph Reid battle for possession during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Noah Edwards and Spring Mills’ Andrew Landsberger battle for possession during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Nixon Brown and Spring Mills’ Joseph Reid battle for possession during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Dawson Trusty heads the ball during the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams and Spring Mills’ Isaiah Briggs battle for possession during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Ryan Wagner gets the ball past Spring Mills players during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams scores a goal against Spring Mills during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams reacts after scoring a goal against Spring Mills during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East fans reacts during the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Joe Cochran stops a play from Spring Mills during the Class AAA soccer championship game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Dawson Trusty runs the ball during the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams and Joe Cochran react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players react after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East vs Spring Mills soccer
Greenbrier East’s players pose with their trophy after winning the Class AAA soccer championship game against Spring Mills at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley Saturday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
In a scoreless contest, in the 51stminute, Seams got the ball across midfield after a teammate cleared the ball following some action in front of the Spartans goal. He raced ahead, got behind thedefenseand set up his shot as he approached the goal.
With Spring Mill’s John Landsberger and Christian Park in hot pursuit, Cardinals keeper Jace Bennett came out, sliding at Seams to cut down his angle. He booted it in the only area he could to get it past Bennett.Seams and Landsberger fell overBennett,but Seams was quickly up and headed to the large throng of Greenbrier East supporters in the stands.
“I was dribbling, thinking, ‘I’ve got to find the back of the net. How can I find the best angle to put the ball in the back of the net?’” Seams said of his goal, his second of the state tournament, andhissecond game-winner. “The keeper came out,andcredit to him, he took a tough angle and I had to find a little window. I found that window and put the ball in the back of the net.”
“We’re so confident in Adam, every time he gets on a breakaway, we’reanticipatinga goal,”teammateLuke Dolin said.
“Any time that Adam has been on a breakaway or on the ball for a free kick I’ve had no doubt,” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “That has been a big focal point this postseason. When Adam gets on his left foot if he is on a breakaway, youhave tofigure a way to get the kid on his right, even thoughthat ishis dominant foot, because he is not going to miss.”
Still the degree of difficulty on that shot illustrates just how good Seams has been on the postseason run (he had two of the Spartans' four goals and an assist in the state tournament).
“I give a ton of credit to that keeper, hedidn’tgive him anything to shoot at, he justdidn’tmiss," Lemine said.
Dolin added a goal in the 63rdminute, key because in the Region 3 championship against GW, and the first-round win over Wheeling Park, Greenbrier East had almostimmediatelyallowed the opponent to get back in the game with a goal. The Dolin goal offered a little bit of a cushionandcame off an assist from Seams.
“It was important to boost the momentum going into the end of the game,” Dolin said. “I turned and saw a gap of space and I knew Adam would get the ball to me like he always did. I just cleared my head and found the back of the net.”
Like the semifinals victory against Wheeling Park, Spring Mills controlledthe first half against Greenbrier East, most of the action taking place in front of the Spartans goal. Unlike Friday, the wind, howling at times, played a part.
“Wedidn’treally change anything structurally; we just knew there were a few players we had to be cognizant of,” Lemine said. “The wind held us up, we were playing against wind in the firsthalf,and wecouldn’thit the ball long. Doing that, weweren’table to find the bigger pockets.
"In the second half Spring Mills got stretched and there were bigger pockets of space between their midfield and their back line. With the wind at our back it madea huge difference.”
Seams’ goal was a perfect example. When the ball was cleared from the other side, it carried across midfield. It was headed back by SpringMills,but a Spartans player caught it on the rebound, and gotit ahead to Seams who streaked into Spartans history.
It was not the tale of one that got away from Spring Mills, but there were opportunities in both halves that did not get cashed.
“We had so many opportunities,” Spring Mills coach Amed Suazo said. “We always say as coaches, ‘The goal is attacking. I guarantee you we will score providing we have enough opportunities.' We missed so many chances and we paid for it.”
The reason was twofold.
One was goalkeeper Joe Cochran, who posted his 15thshutout of the season. Everything shot on the goal he was there to stop, reject or, even in onecase,block with his knees. Nothing got through.
“With all the fans here, I’m always nervous,it beingthe state tournament,” Cochran said. “But after I got the firstsave,I knew it was going to be a good game. I got locked in; Ididn’tfeel nervous after that."
“I said before the game that Joe was going to be better than he normally was,” Lemine said. “That’shard to do, but he was. There was no doubt in my mind he was betterthan he’sbeen all season. He knew his defense was giving everything and he read things very, very well.”
The other was an outstanding back line, ledby, amongothers, Seams.
“I watched them live and we watched their film for a little more than a half and we realized that they really, really capitalize on mistakes,”Leminesaid. “The back line was clean today. And even if theyweren’t, they’dget the ball out of bounds or straight up the field. I thought that wasa huge difference.All of them were extremely solid on the back line today.”
The championship, the first for Greenbrier East soccer, was finally set.
“It feels like an impossible goal that has been met,” Cochran said. “I saw (former James Monroe basketball standout) Shad Sauvage last year take their team to a state championship. I looked up to him. I saw that, I thought that was animpossiblegoal to reach as a soccer player. Yet here we are in the state championship, winning, our teamdoingamazing, playing together,it’sjust awesome.”
Seams said it was just a reward for a team that lost in the Region 3 final to George Washington hisfreshmanyear and then lost on penalty kicks to Woodrow Wilson two years in a row.
“The feeling I’m having, I really don’t know what’s going on,” Seams said. “It’s hardto believe and tocomprehend. All the work we have put in, all of us, to get rewarded the way we did today with a 2-0 victory (which isgreat). But really it was more a moment of relief that the game wasover,and we could get the trophy. To know that we did it, for the community, they have been with us, the coaches … we did it for everybody.”
With that, he implored his teammates to clap the fans out one more time as they finally exited the stadium.
The championship was coming home to Fairlea.
It isthe first title for an area team since Woodrow Wilson won it in 2010.
