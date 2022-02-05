Scoring has been a burden for Woodrow Wilson this season.
And so it was Saturday, when the Flying Eagles hosted rival Greenbrier East in a significant section showdown for both squads.
Adam Seams scored 20 points and hit huge 3s at the end of the first and third quarters to help the Spartans pull away from the Flying Eagles 60-44 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Prior to tip-off, the Flying Eagles held an emotional tribute to the late Dwayne Richardson, who was killed last year prior to the team’s state tournament berth.
The Flying Eagles' scoring woes came early and late, as they bookended nine-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters.
Up 9-6 early, an 11-0 run gave Greenbrier East a 19-11 lead, Seams’ 3 at the end of the quarter coming right in the middle of the uprising.
Greenbrier East led by as many as 11, 29-18, but Brayden Hawthorne hit a 3 to help the Eagles stay within hailing distance at the break, trailing 31-23.
The Eagles got within six with the first basket of the second half, but an 8-0 run East run, given the Flying Eagles' scoring problems, was a mountain too high to climb.
Woodrow Wilson scored just 21 second-half points, Elijah Redfern and Maddex McMillen accounting for 19 of those. A pair of free throws by Zan Hill were the only points not scored by the Flying Eagles' two leading scorers.
“I don’t think our guys feel each other,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. “Like East, they kind of feel each other. They move the ball. You look at our guys, it’s pound, pound, pound. There’s not good chemistry.”
East had 10 different players score in the game and their defense was outstanding at times, turning turnovers into points.
Up eight, 43-35, Seams started a huge run with a dagger 3 he shot with a defender in his face. The run made it 50-35, and Woodrow was never able to get within single digits again.
“Woodrow’s got some guys that are kind of banged up a bit (Keynan Cook and Mike Miller were two starters in the first matchup who missed Saturday’s game) but the biggest thing for us is we aren’t the same team,” coach Jared Patton said. “We work on our defense probably more than anything. Defense and shooting, we do those two things more than anything. I believe in all the kids on this team, and we are going to play our guys. Any of them can step up. We have some battles in practice and they all work hard and deserve to play.”
Aside from Seams’ 20 points, Goose Gabbert had 12 points and Aaron Griffith had 11.
“They are playing good ball,” Kidd said of East. “They had a tough schedule, played some tough teams and it kind of showed tonight. After the first game (a Flying Eagles win when McMillen hit a baseline 3 at East back in December) I said they could beat and play with anybody, and they are showing it. They have been playing good basketball against everybody."
Patton said the schedule was built with purpose, his planning being the postseason, and it is then he will see if it pays off.
“We have Shady (Spring) coming to town Tuesday, we have Jefferson coming on Saturday. We only play the best teams in the state,” Patton said. “Maybe we can pick up one or two of those games and make it hard for the powers-that-be to not put us where we ought to be.”
“They came a little more ready than we did it seemed,” Kidd said. “You would think that we would have had a little bit more 'umph!' about us, you know, (it being) Dwayne’s night. Instead of our energy going in a positive direction it seemed to go in a negative direction. I thought there would be a little more fight, fire and energy than we showed. I thought East had a little more fight.”
There was a special tribute to fallen teammate Richardson before the game. The family was presented a plaque with special messages from teammates and coaches and a picture of Richardson.
Seniors Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook made the presentation on behalf of the team.
Fred Persinger II, the Voice of the Flying Eagles, read a tribute and played an interview he and his former partner at WTNJ, Maris Lowery, had done with Richardson prior to the state tournament.
It was a moving tribute.
“I thought it was awesome,” Kidd said of the tribute. “It showed how much Dwayne meant to our team and how much we really miss him. You could see that with this team. He would have been our top leader and you would see a whole lot of fight with the Beckley basketball program with him (on the squad).”
“I knew Dwayne for a long time. I take pictures for Cardinal Photographic, and I remember taking pictures of Dwayne when he was this tall with a basketball in his hand,” Patton said, holding his hand out waist high. “Just a fantastic kid, and a tremendous loss. I was thinking back when they played the audio, he tore us up in our (sectional) game last year. Lit us up and had the biggest smile on his face. It was tough tonight. I know we had many kids tearing up. Just glad we could be here when they presented that to the family."
Greenbrier East (8-8)
Zach Patton 0 2-4 2, Goose Gabbert 3 5-6 12, Adam Seams 9 0-0 20, Gabe Patton 1 1-2 3, Jude Libby 1 0-0 2, Kaiden. Huffman 0 2-2 2, Monquelle Davis 1 0-0 2, Bryson Brammer 1 0-0 3, Aaron Griffith 3 5-6 11, Kole Withrow 0 3-4 3, Isiah Brooks 0 0-0 0, Chris Sinclair 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 18-24 60
Woodrow Wilson (3-10)
Jaylon Walton 1 0-0 2, Brandon Hawthorne 3 0-0 8, Elijah Redfern 8 4-6 20, Caleb Gravely 1 0-0 2, Maddex McMillen 4 2-3 10, Landyn Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Zan Hill 0 2-2 2, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Elijah Waller 0 0-0 0, Sam Peck 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 8-11 44.
GE 13 18 15 14 - 60
WW 9 14 12 9 - 44
3-point field goals – GE: 4 (Gabbert 1, Seams 2, Brammer 1) WW: 2 (Hawthorne 2). Fouled out – none.