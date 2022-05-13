Pitching on one day's rest was a challenge — one that Jake Roshau was able to take on.
The Greenbrier East left-hander tossed a complete game, the Spartans scored four unearned runs in the second inning and benefited from a runner's interference call to defeat Woodrow Wilson 4-1 for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Friday at Thomas F. Parham Field in Beckley.
Roshau scattered seven hits, struck out nine and walked three for his second win in three days. On Wednesday, the senior started and went four shutout innings in a 9-2 win over Princeton. He threw 45 pitches in that game — an eye-popping 40 for strikes.
"It (his arm) was a little tired, but I knew I had a job to do," Roshau said. "(The team) relied on me so I knew I had to come show out."
"It's what you want out of your seniors," Spartans coach Cory Mann said. "He's going to go on to pitch at the next level. He's a great pitcher. He did exactly what he needed to do.
"It is (big), and it's tough to ask a kid to do. I don't necessarily like doing that as a coach, but at this point in the season you have to. Good thing the other night (against Princeton), we were able to throw a lot of fastballs and he didn't have to throw many stressful pitches, meaning there wasn't runners on base. So I knew it wasn't high-stress pitches and I think he came back and pitched fine tonight."
Roshau got all the support he needed in the second inning, thanks in big part to the Flying Eagles.
Gabe Patton led it off with a single, Roshau reached on an error and both moved up on Clayton Morgan's sacrifice. Ian Cline grounded out to second to drive in Patton, Isiah Brooks walked and Darris Boswell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Woodrow's second error of the inning allowed both Roshau and Brooks to score, and Gavin Bennett's single to left field brought in Boswell to put the Spartans (11-10) ahead 4-0.
"Yeah, it's tough," Woodrow coach J.P. Stevens said. "The one that hurt the most was the freshman shortstop, we beat St. Albans with him, and he kind of got exposed (Friday) a little bit. Without that inning, it's a little different."
That's where the scored remained when the Flying Eagles tried to mount some offense in the fourth.
Blake Stratton singled to start it off and Logan Williams drew a walk on four pitches one out later. Reid Warden then hit a comebacker to Roshau, whose throw pulled the second baseman to the third base side of the bag, allowing Williams to reach safely and load the bases with one out.
Warden was then retired at second on a ground ball by Travis Daniel, and courtesy runner Isaiah Patterson appeared to score Woodrow's first run. However, the umpire ruled that Warden interfered with the Spartans' attempt at a double play, meaning Daniel was automatically out to end the inning.
Patterson's run did not count, providing a turning point in the game.
"Momentum shifts," Mann said. "I've been on the opposite end of that the last two years in sectionals. It's baseball. It's high school baseball. You see crazy things happen. I think it was the right call, and we executed around it."
Woodrow was able to avoid the shutout in the sixth. Williams' two-out bloop double down the left field line drove in Blake Stratton, who had doubled with one out.
The Flying Eagles (23-8) gave it one last shot when Daniel walked and Ty Evans singled to start the seventh. But Roshau retired the next three hitters to send the Spartans on to the Region 3 championship series.
Woodrow starter Micah Clay was also pitching on short rest. He worked the final two innings of Wednesday's 4-3 win at Oak Hill.
Clay was victimized by the four unearned runs but struck out six and walked one while allowing seven hits in going the distance.
Stevens credited his seniors for laying the foundation for the program in his first season as head coach.
"I wouldn't say we necessarily overachieved. Our goal was at least to get this far, and they did that," he said. "The five or six seniors we have, it's all them. They laid the foundation for what it is now. Beckley Baseball is no longer a free win. Next year we'll be back, I'd say probably holding the trophy, but you never know."
Greenbrier East will play in the best-of-3 regional championship series starting Monday, May 23, against either St. Albans or George Washington. The two will play Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Albans, which has to win twice. The if-necessary game would be played Monday at 7 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5