Greenbrier East put itself in the driver’s seat.
Taylor Boswell had three hits and the Spartans scored three crucial runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat George Washington 9-5 in the first game of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series Wednesday in Fairlea.
The Spartans (24-5) led 6-2 going into the sixth before opening it up. The Patriots got those three runs back but it was too little too late.
Boswell was 3-for-4, including a double, and scored three runs. Lindsey Black and Hailey Ervin also doubled.
Lily Carola added a pair of hits.
Josi Ervin — who had a solo home run — scattered seven hits and allowed five runs, four earned, in her 14th complete game of the season. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
The Spartans got to GW starter Alexis Adkins for 12 hits, but four of the nine runs were unearned thanks to four Patriots errors.
At the plate, Adkins was 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Passion Holley also had a pair of hits.
The teams will meet again in Game 2 at George Washington Thursday at 6 p.m. If the Spartans win, they will clinch their first-ever state tournament berth. If the Patriots (19-11) win, a decisive Game 3 would be played in Fairlea.
