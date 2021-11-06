FAIRLEA — With a chance at accomplishing something its fans hadn’t witnessed in 23 years, Class AAA No. 8 Greenbrier East came out on a mission Friday night at Spartan Stadium, and a game Lincoln County team was the unfortunate victim.
The Spartans (8-2) scored on defense (a 25-yard Levi Wagner pick 6), special teams (a 50-yard Lucas McCallister punt return), rushing (three touchdown runs each from Monquelle Davis and Ian Cline) and passing (a 78-yard pass from Davis to McCallister) rolling to a 61-22 victory and the first eight-win regular season since 1998.
“When you talk about that, you have to talk about our players, our coaching staff and all the people that are involved here,” said East head coach Ray Lee. “We have a great group of kids, and I’ve been telling them all year long that they’re a good football team. They come out and work hard.”
After scoring first on a two-play 34-second drive, East actually fell behind, as Lincoln County (4-6) answered with a touchdown drive on its first possession, culminating in an 11-yard run from its talented senior running back, Isaiah Smith. The two-point conversion pass put the visitors ahead 8-6.
That proved to be their only lead.
East scorched the next 20 points on Wagner’s interception, McCallister’s return and a 41-yard Davis scamper to pull ahead 27-8, and it never looked back, clinching a home game in the opening round of the playoffs next week.
“The last few games we’ve played have been kind of like that peak that people talk about,” said Lee. “We’re gelling and getting things done. Things are just falling into place.”
The Panthers, especially Smith, tried to keep things interesting. He scored on a 54-yard run and a 96-yard kick return to make the score 41-22 at the half, but the Spartans put the game on ice with a Cline run with a few minutes left in the third quarter. They blew the doors off the hinges early in the fourth, when Davis threw a beautiful strike to McCallister down the sideline, and the junior receiver outran the defense to the end zone.
“As a team, we always talk about winning the three aspects of the game,” said Lee. “If you win at least two, there’s a chance you’re going to win the game. But to win all three of them and score running, score passing, special teams and defense, you can’t ask for a better football game than that.”
East finished the game with 404 yards of total offense on the strength of 272 on the ground. Cline led the way with 196 on 22 carries, while Davis had 66 on seven totes. The junior quarterback also completed 6 of 13 passes for 132 yards. McCallister was his top target, catching three passes for 105 yards. Bryson Ormsbee caught a pair for 14 yards, and Cline had a catch for 13.
Smith finished with 151 of Lincoln County’s 153 rushing yards and racked up 181 yards in returns and six yards receiving for 338 total yards. Quarterback Gabe Bates completed 12 of 26 passes for 80 yards.
Greenbrier East is projected to finish No. 8 in Class AAA and host No. 9 George Washington in the opening round of the postseason, though the final ratings and pairings will be announced Saturday. The Spartans will be going for their first playoff victory since 1996.
“It’s a big stage,” said Lee. “I don’t think it’s sinking in with them. I’m just so blessed and thankful to be a part of what we’re doing here. I hear about all of the great teams prior, and to see us now doing those kinds of things is just a blessing.
“It’s always exciting to play in front of our home crowd. The community has started to come back and rally behind the football program. That’s what I think Friday nights are all about.”
After starting the season 3-1 and jumping to No. 12 in Class AAA, Lincoln County dropped five of its last six and will miss the postseason.