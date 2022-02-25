Greenbrier East's Layla Pence and Woodrow Wilson's Lataja Creasey battle for possesion during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Spartans beat Eagles for sectional championship (WITH GALLERY)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
FAIRLEA — Greenbrier East coach and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice knew exactly where he wanted to go for his team to stop Woodrow Wilson.
"In all honesty, the point guard's a really nice player," he said of Woodrow freshman Abby Dillon. "I felt like, a lot of times when you can take the head off and everything, really and truly, at the end of the day, it makes it really difficult for them to get in a rhythm."
There was certainly no rhythm on this night, and the Spartans defeated their rival 49-34 Friday for the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
1 of 14
022622 east woodrow 01.jpg
The Greenbrier East girls basketball team and fans celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 02.jpg
Greenbrier East's Cadence Stewart drives to the basket while Woodrow Wilson's Lataja Creasey defends during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 03.jpg
Greenbrier East's Allie Dunford drives down the court during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 04.jpg
Greenbrier East's Daisha Summers drives to the basket during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 05.jpg
Greenbrier East's Layla Pence drives to the basket while Woodrow players defend during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 06.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Adriana Law tries to get around Greenbrier East players during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 07.jpg
Greenbrier East players from left Brooke Davis, Marley Patterson and Allie Dunford celebrate after winning the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 08.jpg
Greenbrier East fans react during the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 09.jpg
Greenbrier East's Layla Pence and Woodrow Wilson's Lataja Creasey battle for possesion during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 10.jpg
Greenbrier East fans react during the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 11.jpg
Greenbrier East fans react during the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 12.jpg
Woodrow Wilson's Olivia Zolkowski tries to get around Greenbrier East's Daisha Summers during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 13.jpg
Woodrow Wilson fans react during the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game against Woodrow Wilson High School in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
022622 east woodrow 14.jpg
Greenbrier East's Brooke Davis and Allie Dunford battle with Woodrow Wilson's Abby Dillon during the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game in Fairlea Friday. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The Spartans (17-7) avenged a 55-50 loss at home to the Flying Eagles on Jan. 31. They will host a Region 3 co-final on Wednesday against George Washington, which lost 54-41 to Capital in the Section 1 championship.
"These kids wanted to win. I mean, that's all there is to it," Justice said. "You've got to give Woodrow a lot of credit. They came in here (in January) — honestly, I thought we were going to run over them, (but) they absolutely dictated the game, controlled the pace early on ... we came back and got a 10-point lead and they didn't fold. They came right back and they won the game. A lot of credit to them and everything. They've improved an incredible amount, but we have, too."
The Flying Eagles couldn't get anything going the entire night. They shot 22 percent (12 of 54) from the floor.
Dillon was Woodrow's leading scorer with 12 points but the Spartans made things difficult.
Justice has a lot of respect for Dillon and made her the focus of the defensive game plan.
"We played her box the whole way," Justice said. "She still scored a few points on us, but that made it really tough on the others."
"Yeah, we were prepared for that," Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said. "They played better than we did. That's just bottom line. They hit shots ... and we didn't. We got 54 attempts, they got 50. So you've got to knock down shots and you've got to stop people. We didn't do that."
East didn't exactly put on an offensive clinic, sinking just 16 of those 50 attempts (32 percent). The Spartans got by with a slim 44-42 advantage in rebounds, including key offensive boards leading to second-chance points.
"Yeah, but they owned their offensive glass down here, too," Justice said. "They got a lot of offensive rebounds, and a lot of 50-50 balls got away from us."
"We didn't play good defense," Nabors said. "We gave too many second (and) third opportunities. No. 33 (Layla Pence) just killed us on the boards. She just killed us, and we talked about it from start to finish. lt just wasn't our night tonight."
The game was slow moving in the first half. East took a 19-9 lead in the second quarter before Lataja Creasy got going for Woodrow (9-12). She hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the period and assisted on a shot by Olivia Ziolkowski.
The second half belonged to the Spartans.
They went up by as many as 10, 32-22, with 3:56 to go in the third quarter. Woodrow was able to cut it to five on a 3 by Dillon, but East's Cadence Stewart responded with her own 3.
The Flying Eagles had possession in the closing seconds, but Stewart stole the ball, drove the length of the court for the layup and hit the free throw after getting fouled with 1.9 seconds remaining to quickly expand an eight-point lead to 38-27 going to the fourth.
"Really and truly, there's a big difference between 10 or 11 and up (eight)," Justice said. "So, really, yeah, that was huge for us."
"It's always huge any time you can do that to end the quarter, end the half. It's momentum," Nabors said. "It gave them a lot more momentum going into (the fourth quarter).
"The bottom line is, they played better. We lost."
Stewart scored a game-high 19 points for Greenbrier East. Allie Dunford had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Brooke Davis also had 11 points. Pence had 17 rebounds.
Ziolkowski grabbed a team-high 16 boards for Woodrow, which will travel to Capital on Wednesday for the other Region 3 co-final. Both winners will advance to the state tournament March 8-12 in Charleston.