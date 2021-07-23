Spartans baseball assistant earns regional honor

Josh Watson remembers heading down the wrong road, when he was given the stop sign by one of his old baseball coaches.
“He told me to meet him at the Little League field the next day,” the native Californian said.
“I went down and we ran a practice. And he said, ‘Congratulations, here’s your team.’ It completely flipped my life around.”
And now the game that helped change his life has rewarded the Greenbrier East assistant baseball coach.
Watson was named the Region 2 Assistant Coach of the Year by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Region 2 is made up of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Washington D.C.
He is only the fifth West Virginia coach to win the award.
“He’s a big part of our program and I’m happy for him,” said Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann, a Greenbrier East alum who played collegiately at Bluefield State. “I know the time that he gives up and I know how hard he works at it and how much money he has spent educating himself. I’ve never had a coach work as hard as he has to educate himself to become even better at his craft.”
“It’s humbling and I’m proud of it,” Watson said of the honor. “But it also throws more wood on the fire to keep pushing myself to become an even better coach.”
Watson said his chance encounter with his former coach and the opportunity to coach also relit a fire for baseball, a sport he had played in high school.
It continued later when he and his wife, a Greenbrier County native, moved back to her home in West Virginia.
“I still felt like I had a passion for (coaching) so I came down and I talked to Coach Mann one day,” Watson said. “He let me help out with the Fall League team. That led to me getting my card so I could coach and one thing led to another and here we are.”
Mann said he remembers giving him a Google drive with baseball hitting instruction on it.
“I told him to figure it out and he did,” Mann said. “A lot of what he does with our team is hitting. He’s our hitting coach. He works with the kids on all aspects (of hitting).”
In fact, Mann said the recent senior class, which saw a whopping five players sign to play college baseball, is due largely to the fact that Watson has become a student of the game and body and bat control at the plate.
“The better the pitching gets, the more you have to be in control of body and bat at the plate and he really understands plate approach and what you need to do in he box,” Mann said.
Jordan Mize (Glenville State), Caleb Thomas (Bluefield State), Tanner Skidmore (Mid Atlantic Christian University), Zach Trump (Mid Atlantic Christian University) and Noah Hanna (Allegany College) were all seniors at East who signed to play at the next level.
“I’ve got to give props to Coach Mann,” Watson said. “He gave me the opportunity to continue coaching. I know the award has my name on it but really it is the entire team.”