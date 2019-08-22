When the Spartan Race first arrived in Glen Jean two years ago, there was optimism it was there to stay.
Spartan reaffirmed its commitment in 2018, making West Virginia the site of the North American championships and continues to do so, as this weekend will mark the third straight year the Bechtel Summit Reserve will host the event.
“It’s my first race here with Spartan and it’s already become a favorite,” Race Director Garfield Griffiths said. “The last two years we had another race director here and he would always tell me how great this place was. When the schedule came out and I was over this race I talked to him and told him how excited I was to get it and it hasn’t disappointed, there’s so much to work with here. I’m from Florida and we’re used to flatter land there, so this is different.”
Griffiths’ excitement as well as the appeal of the venue stem from its resources as well as accessibility of it. The mountains and hills offer a new challenge that racers struggle to find anywhere else as well as a change of scenery and versatility.
“It has everything,” Griffiths said. “We look for everything that we can get to and get into it. There’s water, trails, big open areas. The facility has built in wi-fi which is pretty important too. Sometimes we run into issues where venues can’t have those sort of things easily accessible. The infrastructure they have in place here is a huge asset to the race as well.”
“The thing with obstacle racers is there are different people. Fast, sprinters, and (the venue) has a lot of different things for everyone. It has everything. For such a huge organization, it’s a huge event to host. The roads and infrastructure are invaluable. Also one thing I noticed with this venue was when looking at the course, you could come here for 10 different years and do so many different things because of the different trails. There’s so much versatility and that’s what racers love.”
With West Virginia becoming a regular on the schedule as well as it being the site of the North American championships, Griffiths expects the event to do well, drawing the Spartan regulars as well as a few newcomers.
Adding to that is the trifecta opportunity.
The trifecta is a group of three different races ranging in difficulty and West Virginia is one of the few locations that offers each race — the sprint, super and beast — throughout the weekend. For each race completed, the participant gets a piece of the trifecta medal. When a racer completes all three within a calendar year, they receive the trifecta medal.
“We’re looking at around 10,000 people total,” Griffiths said. “The trifecta typically draws a lot of people, especially with the season dwindling and this being one of the few opportunities to complete all of it. On top of that, the main championship is Saturday. We’ve got a ton of obstacles and there’s $60,000 on the line for this one. It’s a growing event and the venue hosted it pretty well last year so we’re excited to see how it all goes.
The North American championships will start at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning with general races starting in the afternoon and running through Sunday. For more information on how to watch or sign up to compete, visit www.spartan.com.
