south charleston — High school sports can lead to some of the most exhilarating moments in an athlete’s life. Unfortunately, it can also lead to some of the most heartbreaking.
Saturday afternoon was one of those heartbreaking moments for the Greenbrier East girls soccer team on Andrew Jordan Field at Trace Fork Soccer Complex.
Battling George Washington for the Class AAA Region 3 championship and a berth in the state tournament, the Lady Spartans battled back from a two goal deficit in the second half before having their dreams dashed in a 4-3 loss to the Lady Patriots in the first overtime period on a Golden Goal by Ava Tretheway.
“I think we came out a little hesitant and (George Washington) brought it to us, give them credit for that,” Greenbrier East head coach Michael Dotson said. “To fight back was very impressive for us. In the overtime, we had our chances, we just didn’t get a finish and they did. That is the beauty of soccer and the agony of soccer.”
The two teams met during the regular season with George Washington winning, 4-0. Dotson knew Saturday’s meeting would be nothing like the first.
“We both don’t want to show too much in the regular season game, it is kind of a filler game,” Dotson said. “We both wait for this game year after year. We know going into this game it is going to be a one-goal game. The last three years I have been (coach) it has been that way. It was an impressive game today.”
Early on, the game looked like it may be a repeat of the first meeting when the Lady Patriots raced out to a quick lead.
Tretheway scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes into the contest and when a direct kick could not he handled by the East keeper, Kalissa Lacy made it 2-0 when she scored on the spill out in the 10th minute.
East found its offense in the 22nd minute when sophomore Elinor McLeod scored off a throw-in. The 2-1 score stood at the half.
“George Washington is very solid and they don’t make mistakes,” Dotson said. “We have some speed up front, but we just couldn’t take advantage of it early. Once we started getting them on their heels, we were attacking pretty heavy.”
Before East made its comeback, it fell behind again by two goals when Raegan Bromiley was awarded a penalty kick after being taken down in the box.
East refused to go away quietly.
“I give the credit to Greenbrier East. They really played well today,” George Washington head coach Ali Sadeghian said. “They showed up today, made some adjustments and had a great game plan. We had a couple of girls that were ill and we only had 12 players rotating. It hurst us, but I give credit to (Greenbrier East), they did a great job to stay in the game.”
Three straight corner kicks led to a gaol by Emma Dotson and with just over six minutes to play in regulation, McLeod scored again to even the match at 3-3.
“We have six seniors that have won four sectionals in a row and I have had a lot of them since they were little,” coach Dotson said. “They have a lot of fight in them. Sports brings out a lot of character and you see it in them. We fought and kept bringing it.”
The final stretch of regulation was action packed with both teams attacking frantically. Regulation play ended on a blast by the Lady Patriots which hit the post as the horn sounded.
“I tried to tell the girls that the game wasn’t over until it was over,” Sadeghian said. “We did the best we could today and I am happy for the girls as young as we are. Going to the state tournament is really a great accomplishment for such a young group of girls. I am very proud of them.”
East controlled the action early in the overtime period, but could not beat Treheway’s winner.
George Washington will now play Hedgesville in the semifinals of the state tournament at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley, Friday at 7 p.m.
