The start of high school football season is just one day away (thanks to Independence, Liberty, Shady Spring and Tug Valley for the early jump). Here at The Register-Herald, August always brings into focus our annual prep football preview section.
I can’t remember the first one I was a part of, only that it was ahead of the 1997 season and that I must have felt overwhelmed. A lot of work goes into the printing of all special sections, maybe more so when it comes to a football tab. It takes a lot of communication between us and coaches and/or athletic directors. That doesn’t always go as smoothly as would be ideal, but we always come together to make it work.
This year brings a change that we here have been excited about since late spring. It was then that the decision was made to change the approach to our section. Instead of the traditional tab format, the section now comes to you as a magazine.
The day to reveal the finished product is finally here. You can find your copy of Southern West Virginia Game Night in today’s edition of The Register-Herald.
We are certainly excited about this new venture. The presentation is more vivid, with action photos and in-depth team previews provided by a multiple award-winning staff. Each team’s 2022 schedule is also included, along with an overall weekly schedule.
One glaring difference many of you will likely notice is the absence of team photos and rosters. The reason for this is because the magazine is not printed in-house so it had to be completed a bit sooner than normal to meet the printer’s deadline (the date changes for Liberty-Independence and Shady Spring-Tug Valley were made after deadline).
But never fear — all rosters and team photos will appear in the Sept. 10 edition of The Register-Herald.
On Page 5 you will find a list of people who contributed to this effort. Thank you, thank you, thank you — you know who you are. Without you, there’s no way this happens.
Thank you to Independence coach John H. Lilly and three of his offensive linemen — Brady Grimmett, Parker Withrow and Aaron Shiflett — for helping us with our cover photo.
And thank you to all the advertisers who stepped up to support their communities. I’m a huge baseball and wrestling fan, but there is no denying the positive impact Friday night lights can have on a community.
I’m already thinking to next year’s edition and ways to build upon this inaugural effort.
Anyone who did not get a copy of today’s paper can purchase Southern West Virginia Game Night in the Beckley Newspapers office located at 801 N. Kanawha St., Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And don’t forget, we are once again publishing Saturday morning print editions, meaning you can get all your Friday night action at your doorstep for the first time since 2019.
