south charleston — Over the years, the game of girls high school basketball has grown greatly, and for the second consecutive year, the girls were able to play their North-South All-Star Basketball Classic on the same night with the boys.
Unfortunately for the South, it was a lopsided game with the North comfortably defeating the Cardinals 101-68 at the South Charleston Community Center Friday evening.
Despite the result, South and Spring Valley coach Bo Miller is happy that the girls are getting equal time as the boys.
“It is great we are promoting girls basketball, and equality with the boys,” Miller said. “I remember when we first got the girls game back in Glenville. It was a nice event but getting it here with the boys game altogether is great.”
The North-South girls game began in 2003 and was played for three years. Then it went on a hiatus before getting picked back up in 2016 and played at Glenville State’s Waco Center until 2021.
North coach James Beckman, of East Fairmont, agreed that the girls getting equal time as the boys was important.
“The game of girls basketball has grown so much over the years and it’s great to have this game played on the same night as the boys,” Beckman said.
“The girls have earned the right to be here. It was a blast. This is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
Webster County’s Sydney Baird won MVP honors for the North with 18 points. Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart was named MVP for the South with 19 points.
Zoe Davis of St. Marys won a scholarship for the North and South Charleston’s Kyleigh Bulger won a scholarship for the South.
Both were for $750 to the college of their choice.
“We were able to up the scholarships from $500 to $750 and we upped it to four athletes getting a scholarship,” Tournament Director Bill Gillespie said.
“They wrote essays on what basketball means to them. One boy and one girl from both the North and South will get one so that is really great.”
The South jumped out quickly on the North, leading 17-9 in the first half. They would end up leading by five when the North went on a 18-0 run to turn the game around.
The North would take a 57-38 lead into halftime and was on cruise control the second half.
The only drama would come in the final minutes on if they would go over 100 points or not. Ana Young hit a layup for the North with under 10 seconds left to reach 101 points.
“They wanted 100 points bad,” Beckman said.
“We got to 81 and the girls were like 19 to go, and then the countdown was on. We had one to go with minutes to go and then I didn’t know if we were going to get there or not and luckily Ana was able to seal the deal.”
To go along with Baird’s 18 points, Young of Pendleton County was right behind with 17 points for the North.
Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep was also in double figures with 10 points and added eight rebounds. All 14 players for the North scored.
Joining Stewart in double figures for the South was Adyson Hines of James Monroe with 12 points and Logan’s Natalie Blankenship with 10 points. Ripley’s McKennan Hall grabbed 10 rebounds.
Gillespie was pleased with the turnout and the girls game, and indicated the biggest challenge of the event was some of the state’s best players being unavailable due to senior week.
“The challenge is the game falls on a week where 90 percent of the athletes are on senior week trips,” Gillespie said. “It affected the girls highly this year. We have 48 players so we had a great turnout and It’s a reward to be here. The event is growing and we are very happy with the girls event.
