South drops narrow decision to North, 105-104

Kaiden Pack scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds but the South lost 105-104 to the North Bears in the North-South All-Star Classic Friday in South Charleston.
Pack was also presented a $500 scholarship by the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association.
Also locally, William Gabbert of Greenbrier East scored seven points and Braden Howell of Liberty finished with four.
Aiden Satterfield had 25 and Alex Yoakum 24 to lead the South.
Jaelin Johnson scored a game-high 27 points for the North. Bryson Lucas (16) and Jack Bifano (15) both pulled down seven rebounds.
North
Miller 3 0-0 6, Lucas 5 2-3 16, Johnson 12 0-2 27, Bifano 6 2-2 15, Thompson 4 0-0 8, Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Niceler 3 0-0 6, Cremeans 1 0-0 2, McKinney 1 0-0 2, Gardiner 2 1-2 5, Alt 5 0-0 10, Chisler 2 0-0 6, totals 45 5-9 105
South
Satterfield 9 3-5 25, Pinkett 2 0-0 5, May 2 0-0 4, Gabbert 3 0-0 7, Yoakum 7 9-10 24, Howell 2 0-0 4, Pack 5 1-2 12, Claytor 0 0-0 0, Suddeth 4 0-0 9, Kincaid 0 0-0 0, Blankenship 2 0-0 4, Smith 4 0-0 10, totals 40 13-17 104
Halftime: North 54-51; 3-point goals: North 10 (Lucas 4, Johnson 3, Chisler 2, Bifano), South 11 (Satterfield 4, Smith 2, Pinkett, Gabbert, Yoakum, Pack, Suddeth); Rebounds: North 50 (Bifano 7, Johnson 7, Lucas 7), South 38 (Smith 7, Pack 6)