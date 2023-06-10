south charleston — Fans hoping to see a high scoring and exciting North-South All-Star Classic certainly got their monies worth at the South Charleston Community Center Friday night.
Both teams went over triple-digit points and the South had a little more offensive firepower in earning a 123-106 victory over the North in front of a good crowd.
The South had seven double-figure scorers, and all 10 of their players had at least eight points. Logan’s Scotty Browning won MVP honors, scoring 18 points, including 11 at the half.
Herbert Hoover’s Eli Robertson tallied a game-high 21 points, Scott’s Reece Carden added 18 points, Eli Allen of James Monroe scored 11 points and Goose Gabbert (Greenbrier East), Braden Chapman (Shady Spring) and Braydin Ward (Riverside) all earned 10 points each.
Ward also won the dunk contest in the skills competition, including a dunk over Browning. The Marshall football commit also won a scholarship, totaling $750.
“This night has been amazing and everything I hoped for, and worked for,” Ward said. “I’m so glad I could play basketball one more time.”
“On the dunk, that was on the fly. I didn’t think anyone would come do it but Scotty volunteered. The scholarship is amazing so I can pay off some school.”
For the North, Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore earned MVP honors after scoring a team-high 18 points. South Harrison’s Corey Boulden added 17 points and Evan Parr of East Fairmont tacked on 15 points. Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught also earned a $750 scholarship.
Leading 58-52 at halftime, Carden hit three consecutive three pointers for the South to open up a 12-point lead. Carden and Robertson scored 13 of the first 14 points of the half.
“I told Reece I didn’t even care if we got back in the game or not because that was the best, most fun five minutes I’ve ever played in my life,” Robertson said.
The South opened up its largest lead of the game at 86-63 before a strong North rally cut the deficit to 11, but could get no closer.
